With Valentine’s Day coming this Monday, The Herald wanted to know what makes a marriage last.
Every married couple has their own secret, and their own ways of staying in love after so many years.
One area couple, Bill and Thelma Blood, spoke with The Herald about how they have continued to keep that loving feeling, after recently celebrating their 75th anniversary.
“The secret is we both worked all the time,” said Thelma. “He supported me in everything I did, and I supported him in everything he did.”
Thelma and Bill Blood first met when Thelma was a college senior at Cornell. Bill had just graduated from Ithaca college, something that Thelma will never let him live down.
“I’ve held that over him all this time,” she said.
The two first met when they both worked at a smorgasbord restaurant in Ithaca. Thelma waited tables and Bill washed dishes.
Their first date came when the restaurant staff decided to go to the movies together. Thelma wasn’t too pleased at the idea, as she never really wanted to date a dishwasher.
There were a couple of options for Thelma, as all the boys wanted a date with her. When the first fellow employee came to ask to watch the movie with her, she said no, as she didn’t like the looks of him.
“I took a chance and decided to wait for the second boy to ask me,” she said.
That boy was Bill, who came walking into the theater combing his luscious hair, something that would become a staple through their marriage.
At first Thelma thought she might have made the wrong choice. Bill talked through the entire movie trying to connect with her. She was more focused on the moving picture.
Still, something about the dishwasher with the great hair stuck with Thelma.
“After that date, it was just your typical love story,” she said.
The date happened in 1946, they were married in 1947, and moved to Titusville in 1948.
“I said I’ll never go to the movies with a dishwasher, but look at us now 75 years later,” said Thelma.
They recently celebrated their 75th anniversary of Feb. 8.
How the two New York natives came to Titusville is a story of itself. Once Thelma graduated from Cornell, the two needed a place to live. Bill wanted to be a Physical Education teacher, and had applied to some jobs across the country.
After getting to Titusville for the interview, by hitchhiking, something Bill loved to do, he got a job offer and accepted it. The next day, he received a call from another school district offering him a job, but he had aleady committed.
“If they had gotten a hold of me just one night earlier, I would’ve gone there and never been in Titusville,” said Bill.
It wasn’t long after first stepping foot in Titusville that Bill knew he and his wife were in the right place.
“I fell in love with the town just as I fell in love with her,” said Bill.
For the next 40 years Bill and Thelma built their relationship, their family and helped build a community in Titusville.
Bill worked for the school district, eventually rising to the level of Athletic Director and Thelma worked at the YWCA, eventually becoming Executive Director.
The two said their dedication to local organizations is what led them to really appreaciate each other — they were both go-getters. Plus, when you are working and volunteering all the time, as Thelma says,“there was just no time for any disagreements.”
When Bill first started in Titusville, there were only two sports, football and boys basketball. Under his guidance Titusville launched their wrestling program, the first girl’s sport, swimming and saw the district add dozens of more athletic programs.
Bill is in the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame as a coach. Thelma was the director of the YWCA for 22 years, and saw numerous programs started that are still helping area families toady.
The two have done much more for the Titusville community, but as Bill would say, “After 75 years it is hard to keep track of everything.”
Looking back at their time together, Thelma is still thankful she waited for boy number two at the movie theater.
She said that over the years, she and Bill have lived happily together, and that she really hasn’t had to teach him that much.
“I got a man who was very well trained. He cleaned and did everything he could to help me,” she said.
There is one place that she doesn’t want him — in the kitchen. Thelma said that when she is cooking she doesn’t want anybody in there helping, until the meal is done.
Just like when they met, Bill, still at the age of 97, loves to help out with the dishes.
When Thelma was a little girl, she said there were two things she always wanted, a big white house, and a dishwasher. She got most of what she wanted.
“I got the big white house, the dishwasher, but not a machine, I got him instead,” she said.
With their 75th anniversary in the rear view mirror, it has allowed the couple to look back at the beginning of their relationship, and how it has grown.
Bill still remembers the fun they had in their early years, and how when they started dating, how he wanted to get married. It didn’t take long for Bill to convince Thelma to have him. And the rest, including their careers, four children, and a life together is history.
“Seventy five years is a long time, and I hope for a lot more years,” said Bill. “I still have all my teeth, my hair, and most importantly, my wife.”
