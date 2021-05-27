HARRISBURG – The city of Franklin was awarded a $129,000 Blight Remediation Program Grant to demolish and excavate 10 properties, according to Rep. Lee James (R-Venango/Butler).
James advocated for funding under the program which is administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program funds the creation of blight plans or projects to demolish, acquire and/or rehabilitate blighted properties or properties destroyed by natural disasters.
“I’m pleased to see state funds supporting this worthwhile project,” James said. “Demolishing deteriorating buildings is the first step in encouraging possible redevelopment. I have always supported reuse of existing developed properties before using green space.”
