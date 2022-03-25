When the snow melts and Spring rolls around, area residents, and apparently some city departments, get the itch to do some spring cleaning.
Titusville area residents may go down to the local hardware store and get some mulch or a new shovel. For the City of Titusville and the Public Works Department, that new equipment takes shape in a new street sweeper.
When asked how the new machine compares to the old model the City had been using for 17 years, Scott Moore, the street sweeper driver for the past three years said, “When I touch the controls it actually responds, and the old one caught on fire on me.”
During the winter the City laid down 2,000 tons of anti skid. That includes 680 tons of salt and plenty of, as Public Works Director Chris Roofner puts it, “rocks with sharp angular edges” that help burrow down and break up ice.
The anti-skid is very useful in the winter when it helps give cars grip on icy roads, but once the snow has melted it is a nuisance not only for city residents but also city services.
When it rains, all the debris on the streets makes its way down into the storm drains and sewer systems. That debris finds its way to the Water Works and Waste Water Treatment systems, and can cause havoc.
One way to keep that debris out of the city’s expensive and complex systems is to suck it up before it has the chance to enter the drains and sewers.
“Street sweeping has a real effect on the sewer system,” said Roofner. “The more contaminants we keep out, the better it can function.”
Street sweeping is one of nine EPA minimum controls to keeping a good functioning sewage system, and Roofner said that for Titusville it is “one of the most important things we can do.”
