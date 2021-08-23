This article is the fourth in a series we call ‘Name that Town.’ Information for this story was found in ‘An Illustrated History, by Mabel Clark, History of Crawford County, Pennsylvania (Chicago, 1885)’ and the Hydetown Borough website.
Depending on who you ask in the area, Oilcreek and Oil Creek can mean two different places.
The Titusville area is famous for the creek that brought oil down its banks for years as the oil industry boomed. As the creek was a lifeline for many, local governments adopted the namesake, Oil Creek Township, Crawford County and Oil Creek Township, Venango County.
More than a century ago there was a third Oil Creek, better known now as Hydetown Borough. The borough featured the same families that founded Titusville and the history of the two places have been intertwined ever since.
It is well known that Jonathan Titus was the first settler of Titusville, the city that later took his name. Jonathan has gone down in history, however, his father, Daniel and brother, Peter also founded a place of their own, a little more than three miles north of Titusville.
Daniel and Peter together purchased 800 acres of land, which they split evenly. The Titus’ can be considered the first family of Hydetown, just as they are considered the first family of Titusville.
Another famous Titusville family, the Kerr’s, also settled in what would be known as Hydetown later on.
Peter and Daniel were later accompanied in their settlement by James Kerr, brother of Samuel, who settled early on in Titusville. Samuel allegedly located the farm for his brother, James in Hydetown. James was a jack of all trades, a farmer and for many years a Justice of the Peace.
If you know any Kerrs still in the area, James raised a large family, and their ancestors can still be found in the borough.
As more people flocked to the new settlement, business and enterprise started to blossom.
One of the first stores in Hydetown was started by Charles Martin. Martin sold dry goods, groceries and a favorite of most who lived there, whiskey. The store drew not only settlers, but local natives. His store became a place where Europeans and natives came to mingle.
For years, the borough continued as it was, with families scattered throughout. The region would change forever when oil was found in nearby Titusville. Hydetown, however started to change even before that.
In 1846, Elijah Hyde, who Hydetown would be named after, moved to the area and bought the Titus mills. He even began his own store.
After 1850, Hydetown started to take shape, and started to move away from the Oil Creek name. William Hyde became the first Postmaster after the office, originally called the Oil Creek post, was changed to Hydetown and established in 1856.
The The first school popped up in the borough in 1830, being taught by Miss Sally Shelmadine. The first schoolhouse would follow eight years later. That schoolhouse would be an important place decades later.
A petition was filed to incorporate Oil Creek Borough on Jan. 18, 1868. That petition was approved by the grand jury with haste. During the process of approval, the county court appointed W. C. Hyde, Judge, Titus Ridgway and Daniel Baugher, as inspectors of the first election. That election was directed to be held at the schoolhouse.
Hydetown today is famous for the large building that used to dominate downtown, the sanitarium. The large three-story building, famous for its front porches, was a place where travelers could come with the hope of healing their ailments.
The sanitarium was built and run by Sam Ridgway, who used a liniment to cure his patients. According to a column by Jeff and Robin Sterling, the liniment was made from different herbs and of course the local delicacy, gasoline.
Eventually “Uncle Sam” Ridgway passed away, and the sanitarium burned down in 1903.
At the turn of the century, Hydetown had a train and trolley service that served Titusville and the borough. Eventually, as the oil dried up in the area, Hydetown settled into the borough it is today.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.