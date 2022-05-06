WARREN — Pa. House Health Committee Majority Chair Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/ Forest) issued the following statement in response to the leaked draft opinion indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe. v. Wade:
“Through God’s continued favor, grace and mercy, there are infinite reasons for enduring faith and eternal optimism that the scales of justice will finally weigh in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, which has made possible the deaths of more than 62 million unborn baby boys and baby girls since abortion was legalized nationwide in 1973.
“Regardless if this leaked, preliminary U.S. Supreme Court ruling signals final Armageddon for Roe v. Wade, as majority chair of the House Health Committee and the majority co-chair of the bipartisan Pro-Life Caucus, I can confirm that Pennsylvania’s Legislature is already well-positioned to successfully advance some of the strongest pro-life legislation in the history of our Commonwealth.
“However, there’s plenty more heavy lifting that needs to be done at the state level to help usher in the post-Roe generation. From the Pennsylvania House to America’s highest court, we will never tire of defending innocent life.”
The House Health Committee maintains legislative oversight over abortion, abortion facilities and teen pregnancy policies.
