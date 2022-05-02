MEADVILLE – The Crawford County Board of Elections and the Office of Election and Voter Services is aware of three political advocacy groups, the Voter Participation Center (VPC), the Center for Voter Information (CVI) and the Voter Project (VP), conducting unsolicited direct mailings to Crawford County residents consisting of voter registration applications and/or mail in ballot applications.
These mailings are already reaching Crawford County residents.
Crawford County residents should be aware that these unsolicited mailings are not affiliated or endorsed in any way by the Crawford County Board of Elections or the Office of Election and Voter Services. The organizations conducting these mailings, including any mailings that may contain incorrect information, bear complete responsibility for the mailings and the content contained within them.
Any recipient of an unsolicited mailing from these organizations who wishes to be removed from their mailing list may find a code near the bottom of the letter with instructions on how to be removed from their list. Some mailings do not offer this option.
Neither the Crawford County Board of Elections nor the Election and Voter Services Office can prevent these mailings from reaching you. Please remember that these mailings are political mail coming from a campaign, party, committee or special interest group. The mailings are not official election mail coming from an authorized election official.
