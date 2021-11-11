MEADVILLE — The Crawford Area Transportation Authority spent time and energy promoting a program to drive voters to the polls on election day.
The service was intended to ensure that anyone who wanted to get to the polls to vote could get there without cost, regardless of a lack of transportation.
Those who spent time near Titusville’s YMCA may have noticed a lack of buses arriving at the polling location during the day.
That lack of CATA transportation was not due to any shortage of service.
According to CATA, it was due to a lack of interest in the program, as they received no calls from voters in Titusville reuqesting a free ride to the polls.
“Nobody called and asked for a ride,” said Bill Jones, Operations Manager for CATA.
Jones said his company offered both free fixed route and door-to-door rides for voters who needed a ride to the polls. They spread the word hoping to be of service, but the interest just wasn’t there.
The information was published in The Herald on multiple occasions.
“We can’t go out and round them up,” said Jones. “But we are here to help.”
Jones said that some seniors may have set up rides on their own or have their own normal patterns for getting to the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.