The Titusville Renaissance Inc. (TRI) has spent the past few weeks celebrating their 30th anniversary.
It is an organization that was started to, according to Leah Carter — a board member for 25 years and a six time president — revitalize the community through beautification, marketing and branding and supporting local businesses. As an organization that has worked behind the scenes on many different projects, Carter wants people to know what the organization has done for city residents, and what they will continue to do.
“We have had our hands in a lot of projects and have partnered with a lot of entities to help make things happen,” she said.
To celebrate their anniversary, and raise awareness to all that they do in the community, the TRI held a couple special events and programs. At a concert in the park, the TRI handed out free popcorn.
This past weekend at the Oil Festival, partnering with Morelli’s Jewlery & Repair, they offered festival attendees the chance to shuck an oyster and find a pearl. Carter said the booth was so successful that it will be continued at Morelli’s store, located at 107 Diamond Street, until the end of the month.
“Just like we have for years, we wanted to work with and help a local business. Some people didn’t know we even had a jewelry store in town,” said Carter.
The organization was created in 1992 as a state-funded downtown improvement group that helped with collaboration between the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, Titusville Redevelopment Authority and the City of Titusville. Over the past 30 years, the organization has changed to help meet the needs of the community. For the past 25 years, they have operated as a volunteer-run 501c3 nonprofit “serving the Titusville area in a variety of ways.”
Over their 30 years of operation, some of the projects they have helped complete include downtown benches, trash/recycling containers, Welcome signs/Gateway projects, murals, bike racks, street light/traffic light rehabilitation, walking tour program, energy efficient updates to City Hall, Victorian Street clock in Fleming Park and more.
An undertaking of the organization that Carter said many people might not know, something she called the organization’s “biggest accomplishment”, was being the fiscal agent of the Oil 150 Celebration in 2009.
In a more physical sense, Carter said she has been proud of the growth of the Titusville Open Air Market. The organization took over the market in 2006, and at that time the market had one vendor. This year the market has had 18 vendors.
Another big accomplishment for the organization was winning a contest to have a place making plan put in place for Titusville. The placemaking effort has led to the community calendar, and Carter hopes that in the future it will lead to more public arts opportunities and new downtown banners with updated branding.
Moving forward, TRI is set on advocating for trails, and making Titusville a trail town. The organization this year held their fourth annual National Trails Day Celebration. They are working with other organizations to have the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail finish the gaps in the area.
No matter the individual project, Carter said she is happy that the organization has worked to show Titusville off and highlight what makes the community great.
“We are here to promote our assets. We have assets that make this city unique and special and we need to utilize that to revitalize this area,” she said. “There is a lot of great stuff that we can do, it just takes coordination between organizations, which is what the Titusville Renaissance is all about.”
More information on the TRI can be found by calling (814) 827-1012; emailing TitusvilleRen@gmail.com; and online at tapintotitusvillepa.com.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
