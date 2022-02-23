Titusville is no stranger to floods. With the banks of Church Run snaking through most of downtown, city residents take flood warnings very seriously.
Luckily for area residents, this time around when flood warnings went out for the area, Titusville was mostly spared, while other areas of the county dealt with high waters.
According to Allen Clark, Emergency Management Agency Coordinator for Crawford County, 12 state and municipal roads were closed in Crawford County.
Many of those roads, just as with the flooding, were in the western part of the county. Clark said the areas that were most effected by the high water were near French Creek and Conneaut Creek, as Cambridge Springs, Meadville, Vernon Township and Cochranton had the worst flooding in the county.
Clark wanted to remind county residents that Crawford County is no stranger to floods. He said that when there are ice dams, it can make situations unpredictable, as you never know when they are going to budge, and have lots of water built up behind them.
Clark said the best way to stay safe is to be prepared, and follow the rules and updates from emergency personnel.
“If you live in low lying areas, you need to always be prepared,” said Clark.
Clark said that county road crews “did the best they could” to get road signs in place letting people know of high water. However, several county motorists ignored the signs, and some moved them to drive right by, leading to a busy weekend for the Crawford County Scuba team.
Clark said that six or seven motorists ignored high water signs, leading to a total of 18 people needing to be rescued by the scuba team this weekend.
“These incidents were 100% preventable,” said Clark. “Don’t drive through standing water. You have no idea if the culvert pipe is still there,” said Clark.
The scuba team did have to rescue one family who awoke to water in their first floor. Clark said that the county was close to asking residents in two community home parks in Meadville to evacuate — Asbury Manor East and Asbury Manor West.
“The water levels in French Creek and Conneaut creeks were very, very high. We were close to telling people to leave their homes,” said Clark.
Clark said that he was in contact with Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus over the weekend, and said there were no reports of flooding or damage in the Titusville area.
The Herald spoke with Fratus, who said that the Titusville area got lucky this weekend, as there was minimal impact from the weekend’s flooding.
“We were very fortunate,” said Fratus. He said that the closest call came Thursday night, when hard rain hit the area.
Fratus said that he got a call that the waters on Church Run were high, and that he and Mayor Jon Crouch went out Thursday night to assess the situation.
“We were nervous, especially after the flooding we got this summer,” said Fratus.
Fratus said that with the perfect storm of lots of snow still on the ground, warmer weather and heavy rains, city personnel were on standby for any potential flooding.
Fratus said that the Titusville Fire Department went out to make sure the catch basins were open so that if there was flooding, the impacts would be lessened.
As of Monday night, Fratus said that the he was not aware of any damage that occurred in the city. “We were very lucky compared with other parts of the county,” he said.
With more rain on the way, Fratus said that Titusville isn’t quite out of the woods. He encouraged residents to stay aware of potential flooding. The City does have an alert system that residents can signup for.
To sign up, residents can text their zip code, for Titusville it would be 16354, to 888777 to receive mobile alerts.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
