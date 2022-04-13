On Thursday morning, April 8, 27 new students were inducted in the National Honor Society at the auditorium in Titusville High School. This was the 64th induction ceremony for the school.
To be inducted, students must meet the standards set forth by the society which include certain academic criteria. The candle ceremony was led by the advisor, Tammy McHenry and the current NHS officers; Jay Fry (President), Chandler Last (Vice President), Julia Johnson (Secretary), and Baylor Brooks (Treasurer).
National Honor Society is a nationally recognized program built on the four tenets of scholarship, character, leadership and service. This past year the NHS students read to elementary students at Main Street school for Read Across America Day. The group also participates in the Adopt-a-Highway program in conjunction with the Climate Club. The induction ceremony was followed by a breakfast provided by the Nutrition Group for new members and their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.