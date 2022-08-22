WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For Crawford County Fair Board member Ryan Smith, when he thinks of his experiences at the fair when he was younger, he recalls that neon glow that takes over the sky.
Last year the Crawford County Fair went back to its roots, with an emphasis on agriculture, but a lack of rides that impacted the midway.
“One of the aspects that I missed was that neon glow at night pulled that fair feeling in that I remember when I was growing up,” said Smith.
All the agricultural exhibits and competitions are back this year, with more entries than years past, but so are the rides and the glow of the midway.
The 2022 Crawford County Fair is back this coming week, with festivities starting tomorrow. The fair runs from Aug. 21 to 27, and features seven days with packed schedules.
The fun starts on Sunday with the official kickoff day. Admission is free for the kickoff day, and the new rides have a soft opening from 4 - 9 p.m. The day will start with the grand opening of the remodeled Crawford County Sportsman’s Club building. The building will be full of dozens of mounts of hunting and fishing trophies.
Sunday will culminate with Darci Lynne and Friends, who will take to the stage in front of the grandstand at 8 p.m.
Dean Maynard, fair board president, said the fair board is excited to finally see Lynne perform. After being the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Lynne and her ventriloquist puppets have waited two years to take the stage.
Maynard said Lynne is the perfect act for the fair, as she really encompasses what the fair is all about.
“She fits with the country ventriloquism, her music is down home music, she has songs that kids recognize. It reinforces the family atmosphere,” said Maynard.
The fair board is happy to bring county residents, as well as those who travel to experience the fair, a streamlined experience.
Smith said in the past fairgoers have had to decide which event they would want to attend. There were two smaller tractor pulls and demolition derbies, now there is one larger pull and one larger derby.
“We have a new pace and structure to the fair.People don’t have to pick and choose. We have more grand events,” said Smith.
The truck and tractor pull will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25. The demolition derby will be on Saturday, Aug. 27.
After a smaller event in 2020, the Crawford County Fair came back in 2021 with a reduced offering. Entry was free, the entertainment was rolled back and the emphasis was on showing off the county youth and agriculture.
“Last year was a very community-oriented fair, we had exhibitors and local friends and family who came to see the kids,” said Maynard.
Having gone back to a slower paced fair for 2021, the fair board this year wanted to bring back the rides and other attractions, while still keeping the community feel that they had last year.
“Even though we seem more commercial, with more things for sale and rides, we still want that community support and that theme . We are just going to expand our community,” said Maynard.
The Crawford County Fair is an event that draws visitors from all over northwestern Pennsylvania. For out-of-county fairgoers, one of the main draws is the rides, games and fair food offerings.
“It is no secret that having rides bring more folks from outside the tri-county area,” said Maynard. With a new ride vendor, Maynard said that his year’s Midway is “very well presented.”
He is happy that the midway has a variety of offerings, has quality offerings and has the cleanliness that the fair board was looking for.
Being a large agricultural fair, Maynard was happy to announce that this year’s agricultural entries are up. Even though chickens won’t be at the fair this year, and over 1,000 chickens usually come for competitions, increases in other areas has meant that there will be more animals on the grounds than there were last year.
“Agriculture and the youth of our county bring people to the fair, and so does the competition,” said Maynard.
The fair board prides itself on having great competition. No matter if it is a competition between animals, vegetables or afghans, the competition is always tough.
“It means something to win a blue ribbon at this fair,” said Maynard. No matter what is in the midway, the home show buildings and animal stalls will still be full.
There is free admission to the fair until noon, Monday through Friday, and until 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday for those who want to enjoy some agriculture and stay all day.
Besides the rides, back this year are the free offerings that fairgoers missed last year. Maynard was happy to say that the racings pigs and Zerbini Family Circus will be back.
“People have asked about them for two years,” he said.
There is also free parking, and the Masonic Group will be providing transportation for handicapped individuals and seniors.
The 2022 fair will be a return back to a more normal fair. Maynard said all the aspects of the “hubbub” that he associates with the fair will finally return.
“Some of the sights, smells and sounds were gone, are now they are back,” said Maynard. “People are going to be friendly, hopefully we have great weather, people will come out and see people they haven’t seen in a while and kids can reconnect before school starts.”
A full fair schedule can be found at crawfordcountyfairpa.com. More information can also be found on their Facebook page, Crawford County Fair Pa.
