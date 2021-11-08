Friday was Titusville native Ida Tarbell’s 164th birthday. While Ida hasn’t been around to celebrate her birthday since 1944, the year she passed away, Titusville students have been carrying on her memory ever since.
On Nov. 5, Ida’s birthday, students would march over to the Tarbell House, sometimes bringing a cake and blowing out candles, and start their Ida Tarbell unit in school. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Tarbell House was quiet for her birthday.
Tarbell, who grew up in Titusville and graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1875, was a woman who took on the world. First a scientist, Tarbell was curious and had a knack for researching. Her skills lead her around the world, writing for publications such as McClure’s Magazine.
The staple of Tarbell’s legacy was her writing on Standard Oil and the practices of the wealthiest man in the world, John D. Rockefeller. Tarbell took on Rockefeller and Standard Oil and won, being one of the reasons that the federal government passed the first ever antitrust laws, breaking up many of the monopolies that had dominated American society.
Tarbell will forever be known to the world as one of the first ever investigative journalists. The work of Tarbell and fellow “muckraker” Nellie Bly, as said by President Theodore Roosevelt, left an impact not only on Titusville, but everywhere that Standard Oil touched.
When the year of 2021 first started, Jenn Burden, heritage program director for the Oil Region Alliance, had big plans on how to use the Tarbell House and host events there to honor one of Titusville’s most famous residents.
With the pandemic still raging on, the ORA decided to keep groups from gathering in the house for a little longer, and have only offered small private tours and party rentals.
Burden said that there are hopes to open up the home in 2022, depending on the pandemic.
“Hopefully we will offer more activities at the house in the spring,” she said.
With groups not allowed to gather at the Tarbell House, Titusville students will have to find a new way to get acquainted with Tarbell and all that she did.
Lynn Cressman, President of the Titusville Area School District Board of Directors, is a Tarbell House volunteer and a former teacher. Cressman said that every year on Ida’s birthday, students would go down to her former residence to kick off their Ida Tarbell unit at the high school.
“In a normal year, juniors would walk over and get their first taste,” said Cressman. “Some years we even had a birthday cake.”
At the house waiting for the students would be guides, dressed in period clothing.
During their unit, students would read some of Tarbell’s books, of which she wrote many, and hear about how a girl from the small town of Titusville changed the world. The unit would culminate with the recreation of a banquet dinner that Tarbell attended the last time she was ever in Titusville.
Tarbell’s last trip to Titusville was in 1939, when she came back to celebrate the publishing of a book she had written the introduction for. Approximately 300 guests piled into the high school gym, and Tarbell was the guest of honor.
In a normal year, high school students would dress up as a variety of important figures from Tarbell’s time and have a feast, exactly where Tarbell had eaten years ago.
“The event really connected with the house and Ida’s birthday,” said Cressman. She said that they have tentatively planned some events for Tarbell coming up, and that her fingers are crossed.
Cressman said that a reason she would give so much of her time to help with these events is to make sure that Tarbell’s legacy isn’t forgotten.
“Our goal is to indicate how highly the community thought of her,” said Cressman.
Tarbell is someone that can be looked up to today, as someone who fought for what is right.
“Some of the kids realize she was a special lady,” said Cressman. “Kids need role models to emulate, and she is a worthy one.”
With no celebrations at the Tarbell House, there are still ways to celebrate Ida and her legacy. Tarbell was a fighter, and nothing could get in her way. Cressman asks that we channel our inner Tarbell now, and find another way to remember her.
“Go to the library and check out one of her books,” said Cressman. “Go for a walk and read the sign in front of her house.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
