MEADVILLE — At Wednesday’s Crawford County Commissioners meeting, expansion of broadband and fiberoptic service was brought up via a public private partnership.
That program will address the needs of citizens in the rural parts of western and south central Crawford county.
County officials say that expansion of services in the eastern part of the county is still on their radar, and that they are exploring other avenues to serve all of the county.
The Crawford County Planning Office brought a request to the commissioners to ratify a Public Private Partnership Agreement between Windstream and Crawford County to participate in the Broadband Infrastructure Program.
The program would provide a funding opportunity through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
According to Crawford County Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry, if they are awarded access to the program, the project could see anywhere from $5 to $30 million to install fiberoptic cables that would provide broadband access to 2,000 households.
Windstream approached the county to see if they were interested in the partnership, and would see the company put forward some of their own funds to help the project. If they are to be accepted into the program, something they would find out in November, the project has a one year deadline.
“It’s a very fast project,” said Planning Director Zachary Norwood. According Norwood, Windstream covers roughly 78% of the county.
That 78% does not cover Titusville and parts of eastern Crawford County. The Titusville area is currently served by two providers, Armstong and Verizon. Henry said that the county cannot submit these applications on their own, and need a fixed broadband provider to partner with.
A public private partnership is just one way that broadband in the county could expand.
The county currently has $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds available for the expansion of broadband to rural and unserved communities. “We are continuing to look for resources for eastern Crawford County,” said Norwood.
If the partnership is approved, and the project is accepted by the NTIA, that could be good news for area residents.
With the western and south central regions serviced by the new fiberoptic, Henry said that the county could use the ARPA money “to focus on eastern Crawford County.”
Henry also said that the advancement of the national infrastructure bill going through the federal government could also see more money come to the county for broadband expansion.
“We will work with whoever we can to cover all of Crawford County,” said Henry.
The partnership will be voted on by the commissioners at their next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.