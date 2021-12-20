When Aimé Sposato and Gregory Rock first looked at the Hilhurst Mansion, they had a vision.
Part of that vision came when they first went into the second dining room, and saw the potential to create an intimate recital space to use for their conservatory.
After months of work, the room is finally ready for a performance, which will take place today. The concert is invitation only, and will be live streamed on the Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hilhurst Mansion Facebook page, starting at 7 p.m.
Sposato and Rock are world-renowned musicians who first met in Pittsburgh. After dating in college, their careers took them separate ways. The two eventually rekindled the relationship they had while in Pittsburgh, and decided on a new musical venture that they can share.
That led them to Titusville, where they opened the Rocsato Conservatory of Music. The two hope that Titusville can become a hub for classical, baroque and renaissance music, and bringing world-renowned artists to town is just one way they hope to accomplish that.
When Sposato and Rock were looking for places to start their new conservatory, they knew they needed classrooms, a living space and somewhere to perform. The Hillhurst Mansion came with two of those necessities, but the couple had to build the third — the recital space.
With the help of contractor Jeff Chrispen, the dream of creating a recital space “while upholding the historical integrity of the home,” as Sposato said, has become a reality.
Everything in the new recital space is brand new, except the trim and the fixtures. Carpet can kill acoustics, so that had to go. The room is now open, with hardwood floors, a new deep blue paint scheme, and acoustics that tie the space together.
Sposato and Rock throughout their long musical careers have created a list of friends that specialize in all sorts of music all around the country and all around the world. Rock said that when he showed off the new recital space, the response from their network of musical friends was great.
“Friends all across the world said, “‘I want to perform there,’” said Rock.
The space harkens back to the days where classical performers had two places to perform, cavernous cathedrals in front of large crowds, or for rich patrons who had the musicians come to their homes to entertain small groups of powerful friends.
“Much of the music we play was written for spaces like this,” said Rock. “For rich patrons in their parlor rooms, it’s parlor music.”
Titusville now has their very own parlor, and musicians from all across the country will be coming to town to play in it.
The first two musicians making their way into town are pianist Karen Walker and baritone Byron Jones.
The Herald was able to speak with Walker, who said coming to Titusville and performing with long time friends and colleague Sposato is something she wouldn’t miss.
“It means the world to make music with dear friends,” said Walker. Walker has spent 39 years at Shenandoah Conservatory, some of that time as associate dean with Sposato.
Speaking of Titusville, Walker believes that much like they did in Winchester for Shenandoah, that Sposato with Rocsato will turn it into “ a hub for classical music.” She said she believes that music enriches the fabric of the community.
The enrichment of Titusville was a reason that the couple decided to create Rocsato. Rock said that when they visited the town, they felt that Titusville was well on its way for a renaissance.
Walking around town they thought about what they could contribute to the town. While Rock and Folk music is popular in the area, there wasn’t much of an infrastructure for classical music. “We hope our presence here helps that,” said Rock.
The other performer coming to town is Byron Jones, who according to the show’s program “is well-known to Washington D.C. area audiences, having performed regularly for three decades in such venues as the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.
Jones has performed with groups such as the Washington National Opera, Washington Concert Opera, Baltimore Opera, Opera Vivente and Florentine Opera.
The concert is technically called “A Christmas Conversation Between Friends.” The small space and close relationships between the performers allow for a back and forth during the performance.
During a short session on Friday, with Sposato singing and Walker on the piano, the two were able to play off of each other, as they have done dozes of times before.
Today’s performance is not open to the public, as the couple tries to host their first show and work out the kinks. They have said that the next concert in the series is tentatively set for February or March.
The upcoming shows will be open to the public, with a small fee to offset expenses by the musicians traveling to town from states or countries far away.
