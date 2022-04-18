MEADVILLE — This year officials with the Crawford County Fair want to get the community involved in the design of the Fair Book cover. The Crawford County Fair has been a source of community pride for over 75 years.
The contest is open to all Crawford County residents of any age, but there are some things that are required for the design to be accepted into the contest.
The final designs must:
— Be the size of standard letter paper (8.5”x11”)
— Include the official logo (download from our website)
— Have the 2022 dates of the Fair (August 21-27)
— Include the slogan “Largest Agricultural Fair East of the Mississippi”
— Include this year’s theme “Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive!”
— Be submitted as a PDF file
— Use high-quality photography and be owned by the designer (or royalty-free images)
Designs are due no later than April 22, 2022.
To submit your Fair Book Cover design, visit crawfordcountyfairpa.com/.../fair-book-cover.../
Entries will become the property of the Crawford County Fair Association and may be used for future projects. The winning design selected will be used on the 2022 Fair Book cover. Entering the contest is free. The winner will receive a $100 gift card to Walmart and a candy gift basket from Peppermint Palace.
