CENTERVILLE— The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department is familiar with serving the community. Relying on the community to keep their doors open, the department is always open to hear what their community wants.
During the department’s woodchuck hunt last year, some hunters brought back coyotes. They said it was fun and challenging hunting these animals.
“After hearing from several people, we decided to give it a shot and see how it goes,” said Jesse Duke, C-5 at the VFD, and organizer for many of the department’s fundraisers.
The VFD’s first annual coyote and fox hunt will take place Feb. 11-13.
The Centerville VFD prides itself on having something for everyone. Throughout the year they have events ranging from woodchuck hunts and gun raffles to craft shows and their Strawberry Festival.
After running their first woodchuck hunt this year, Duke heard lots of positive feedback. Being indoors so much over the years due to the pandemic, when the VFD added a hunting event, people came out of the woodwork to sign up.
“A lot of people want to get out and get into the woods to hunt,” said Duke.
After such a successful first hunting event, Duke, an avid hunter himself, thought about hosting another event. Multiple people had come up to him and asked about potentially hunting foxes and coyotes, and as Duke put it, who is he to tell them no.
“Whatever the community wants, whatever they ask for, if we can do it, we do it,” said Duke. “We’ve got to listen to them. They are the ones supporting us.”
The hunts also provided the department a way of having people come and support them without getting too many people in the same room together.
Since the pandemic started the VFD has added more and more outdoor events, hoping to get the community together in ways that would be safe.
“We definitely are trying to do anything outside so we don’t have hundreds of people inside here,” said Duke. “We had to come up with some alternative events.”
The out-of-the-box thinking led Duke to add events that took advantage of Centerville’s location, with lots of open fields and streams running through. For such an open area, Duke said there aren’t many hunting and fishing contests around.
The VFD has added both the hunting events and a trout fishing tournament in the past couple of years.
“I tried to add more events that people like me would enjoy,” said Duke, an avid hunter and fisherman. While he runs events that he likes, his wife, who runs the craft fair, runs events that she likes.
Not only does the event promise to be “a lot of fun out in the woods and fields,” as Duke put it, the hunt also helps local farmers in the area.
Duke said that when asking around the community, he was told that coyotes are famous for going after area chickens, cats and small dogs.
For Duke, he is even worried leaving his daughters outside alone, in fear that one of the local predators might strike.
“Farmers don’t want the coyotes taking their animals, and I don’t want one of them coming after and biting one of my girls,” he said.
Duke said that anyone who participates in the hunt shouldn’t find any problems finding farmers who will let them hunt the predators on their land. “I’m sure the farmers won’t mind having you get rid of them, and this should be a fun way to do it,” he said.
Hunting isn’t the only activity offered at the fire hall next weekend. The department will have a meal provided for those taking part. Pop, water and chips and hotdogs will be provided for those seeking shelter.
Duke did mention that the event takes place during Super Bowl weekend, but that hunters should have plenty of time to get their animals before the game starts.
“It’s gonna be cold. We want people to come eat, warm up and watch the Super Bowl here with us,” said Duke.
Already the response for the event has surprised Duke. “The amount of interest caught me off guard,” he said.
This being the first event, Duke wants people to see that the event is run well, and hopefully word of mouth will grow the event even bigger.
“I hope guys come out, have a good time, and when next year rolls around they will tell all their friends,” he said.
There will be registration for the event at the fire hall tonight, running from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information about the hunt, or if you can’t make it to the firehall to register, you can contact Duke at (814) 795-2280.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
