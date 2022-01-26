The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub was recently honored with a silver award for a recruitment video for the Manufacturing Assistance Center as a part of the 9th Annual Educational Digital Marketing Awards.
Pitt-Titusville’s entry, designed as a part of the Manufacturing Assistance Center’s recruitment campaign, was developed in October 2021, and directed and edited by Wes Eastin, the hub’s marketing coordinator, and produced by Imoto Harney of CCP Pro Media, Brian Brennfleck, and Pitt-Bradford’s social media strategist, Sydney Herdle.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work we’re doing but seeing the hub grow and flourish has been its own reward,” said Eastin. “We have an amazing team that repeatedly proves that time and pressure can make diamonds.”
More than 1,000 entries were received from colleges, universities and secondary schools across the country. Judges for the EDM Awards consisted of a national panel of education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals. Gold awards were granted to 222 institutions, silver awards were awarded to 125 institutions and bronze awards were awarded to 73 institutions.
Pitt-Titusville received a silver award for the category Digital Video Under 2 Minutes.
This marks Pitt-Titusville’s third such award for their marketing materials within the past two years.
The video can be found online at Pitt-Titusville’s website: upt.pitt.edu/mac.
For more information on Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub visit upt.pitt.edu.
For any questions about the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, contact Wes Eastin at (814) 242-1141 or WEE5@pitt.edu.
