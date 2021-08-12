With students due back to school at the end of the month, the Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors held one of their last meetings before school starts. They talked about projects that are wrapping up.
The board was welcomed by the return of district administration staff who were in attendance at the meeting.
The district is in a rush to finish various construction projects before students are due back in the school buildings.
At Monday night’s committee meeting, the board heard updates from different officials about progress on Carter Field, the ECLC, THS roof project and the GESA project. All the officials described their sites as “busy places” as contractors have started working weekends to get the work done in time.
Athletic Director Scott Salvo updated the board of directors on the renovation project being completed. Carter Field, when it opens in the near future, will have a completely new turf playing surface, new bleachers and lots of new concrete pathways and fencing.
Salvo gave an update on the damage the field suffered during the July flooding. The contractors had to remove an inch of top coat from the south end of the field. That was replaced to help with additional drainage.
All logos have now been installed on the turf. The next step for crews is to work on fencing. Salvo said that additional fencing will be installed behind the new home bleachers.
The contractors are working on getting the sand needed for drainage done on the field, which they will follow with rubber pellets. Salvo said that he estimates that there could be some student use on half of the field as soon as Thursday or Friday.
After talking about the new field, Salvo also talked about new policies at the field. As varsity soccer for both boys and girls will now be at Carter Field, Salvo said that a new ticket price plan needed to be put in place. All varsity events at Carter Field will now require tickets, that will be the same price as those needed for football games. There will also be a sub-varsity price for JV games at the field.
Dennis O’Brien, project manager, was next up. He gave an update on work being done at the Early Childhood Learning Center.
He said the contractors are an “exceptional group,” and that work is progressing. There may be a need to open up the school with three rooms — the teachers lounge, conference room and library — unavailable for use. Contractors, however, have been working on the weekends to get the school done before children come back.
The next project spoken about was the high school roof project. At the last school board meeting, it was announced that the roof would not be completely finished this summer, and that work will continue next year. Director of Building and Grounds Josh Atkins said that the project is “pressing forward” and that the roofing above the auditorium and auxiliary gym are nearing completion.
The next step will be getting as much done to the cafeteria roof as possible. The contractors still need to gravel and flood coat the roofing they did finish. A possible solution may be blending the roof if they cannot get enough done, but Atkins said they will cross that bridge when they get to it.
For 2022, the roofing on the science/technology classrooms, the administration area and the cafeteria will need to be completed. It is imperative to get as much done this year so that the roof will still be under warranty in case any damage is to occur before the 2022 work can be completed.
The last update was about the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act project being done at the high school. The district started the project to save money on outdated equipment like old HVAC units.
All the equipment is now on site, and an 80-ton crane will soon be needed on site to install the new main unit. There was only one delay in the project that concerns duct socks in team colors that need to be installed in the gym.
On the education front, the district is considering new curriculum resources for their ELA (english language arts) curriculum. The activities, textbooks and resources used by teachers to teach the curriculum will receive a refresh, according to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler. A refresh to the math curriculum resources may be coming next year.
TASD also found out about numbers concerning special education for the upcoming year. The district will be receiving $337,915.00 in federal funds through the IDEA program. $50,000 of those funds will be used to pay the estimated $246,000 paid to Riverview Intermediate Unit #6.
The contract between the district and the Intermediate Unit has shrunk ever since the district brought more services in house. At its peak, according to Business Manager Shawn Sampson, the contract had been more than $1.2 million.
Looking forward to Monday’s voting meeting, the directors will be getting updates on district finances and its health and safety plans. The district received its state allotment, and wants to make changes to the federal ESSERs funds they had scheduled to be used to cover the budget deficit.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
