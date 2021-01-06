Titusville City Council held its first meeting of 2021 Tuesday night at City Hall.
The meeting featured a “State of the City” address from City Manager Neil Fratus before council heard a presentation from Code Enforcement/Building Inspector Skip Welling.
Instead of his normal manager’s report, Fratus derived his “State of the City” speech to council. In the speech, Fratus wrapped up the past year from the City’s perspective before looking forward to projects the City hopes to complete in 2021.
Looking back, Fratus mentioned some yearly highlights that included the sale of the “Pitt properties” and the demolition of the Diamond Street structure.
Fratus also mentioned an abundance of new faces on council, and how much he enjoyed working with them to create the 2021 budget, which he called a challenging process.
Fratus did not dwell on the past, as he looked forward to projects such as the new Ed Myer dog park and baseball field lights.
Fratus also said that he is excited to potentially add a new member to city government in the addition of a recreation manager. He finished his remarks thanking not only council for their efforts in the past year, but also the support of the City’s residents.
After going through old business, council heard from Code Enforcement/Building Inspector Skip Welling. Welling presented council with a potential new program for the City’s landlords.
He hopes that this new program will protect the health, safety and property values of Titusville’s renters and landlords, as well as those who live near rental properties. Welling said that the new Titusville Rental Licensing Program, which was discussed with council, is the best way for Titusville to get a grip on a growing problem of blight and safety in relation to rental properties and added that it is not intended “to punish landlords.”
The new program would allow Titusville to further monitor the state of properties that are rented within the city limits.
Currently, landlords in Titusville are required to have a business license. According to council members in attendance, the City has not enforced this rule in at least 20 years.
As a result, the City has seen an increase in what Welling called “absentee landlords.” These landlords are individuals who own and rent out properties within Titusville, but live hours away.
Welling said that of all the code violations in Titusville, 40% of all violations are from rental properties. Welling also said that 60% of the code violations found in rental properties are linked to properties owned by absentee landlords.
If the program was approved by council, landlords would have to register with the City, and agree to have their properties inspected every two years.
Welling went through slide after slide of safety violations at rental properties which he believes could be lessened with this new program. While landlords would have to pay the City for a license, Welling said that the costs of the license are half of what landlords would pay for a business license if that policy was enforced.
If the licensing program is adopted, there would be a significant change in storm for absentee landlords. Under the new program, all landlords who rent within City limits would be required to live within 15 miles of Titusville. Landlords who live outside this radius would be required to appoint an operator who lives within 15 miles of Titusville.
Welling said that this would improve the safety of renters who might have unforeseen problems occur. As the out-of-town landlords used to have to come into town to fix an issue with a property, a site manager would allow for quicker response times for renters.
Councilman William McCrillis said that the City has needed a program like this for a long time, and “it’s about time.”
Wellings presentation was just “a discussion” with council, as they have yet to receive an ordinance. Welling suggested anyone with questions about the program contact him at City Hall.
