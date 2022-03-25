INDIANA, Pennsylvania — If you have heard a tuba played in a movie for the past 25 years, odds are it was played by musician and oil region native Jim Self.
Self, who lived briefly in Pleasantville, has had quite the career, playing in more than 1,500 Hollywood films, releasing 19 CDs, and performing all around the world.
Self is returning to where it all started, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he will be a guest artist in residency. During that time there will be three concerts, all free and open to the public, that will feature either Self performing, performances of his music or music from CD’s that Self produced.
When it comes to tuba players, there are few as famous as Self. Beginning in 1974, if you heard a tuba on the big screen, the chances are it was played by Self. He played in more than 1,500 films, including some very important solos.
“I played in every movie with a tuba for 25 years,” he said. Self’s tuba can be heard in solos in the “Home Alone” movies, “Dennis the Menace,” “Casper” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” His big break, which came early on in his career, is when he played the voice of the mothership in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” or what Self calls “the most important tuba solo ever played in the movies.”
Since then, when someone in Hollywood needed a tuba player, Self was the man to call.
Besides his long career playing the tuba for movie scores, Self is a past president of the International Tuba Euphonium Association. He was three times voted the Most Valuable Player for Tuba by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and named Emeritus winner in 1987.
For all his accomplishments, in 2008, Self was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Tuba-Euphonium Association at the Cincinnati Conservatory.
He’s currently principal tuba for four orchestras — the Los Angeles Opera, Pacific Symphony, Pasadena Symphony and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.
For decades, Self has made a living, and a career, on the tuba. However, the fact that he ever even picked up a tuba was, what he called, “almost an accident.”
Self began his musical journey as a guitar player for the Oil City Junior High Band. One day the band director said that they were in desperate need of a tuba player. On a whim, Self decided that the tuba was an instrument he might be good at.
Self went through high school playing the tuba, and grew to love the instrument.
“In high school the thing I liked the most was music,” he said. “I thought I would be a high school band director.”
It was in high school that Self first realized that he was a very good tuba player. “Playing in the district and all state band gave me a hint,” he said.
No matter where the tuba took him, Self always comes back to the oil region to visit. When he grew up in Oil City, Self described it as a bustling city.
“Growing up it was a busy place. It is a whole different world now,” he said.
Self has always been proud of where he came from, and always liked telling people he was from the birthplace of the oil industry.
“It is a cool thing to tell people about, that you are from the place where all our troubles started,” said Self.
Self still endows scholarships at Oil City High School.
Self left Oil City to go study music at IUP, which at the time was called Indiana State College. After graduating, he did not go on to become a band director, but joined the Army Band.
While in the Army Band, Self played at the White House in front of some very important people, getting his first taste of playing “the big time.”
After leaving the Army Band, Self embarked on a lifetime of playing the tuba and learning about music.
“I’ve spent a lifetime getting degrees,” he said.
Loving being in academia, Self then went on to be a professor at the University of Tennessee. Wanting to get back to the big time, Self had a decision to make. He was either going to try and “make it” in Los Angeles or New York City.
Self ended up choosing the west coast and became, for a brief period, a starving artist. “At least in LA you don’t freeze when you are starving,” said Self.
Self didn’t starve for long, as with the connections he had made with the Army Band and as a professor, one day he got a call. What happened next was a mixture of luck and playing well.
“In Hollywood, for musicians there aren’t any auditions, it is word of mouth,” said Self. “I had good fortunes and I played well. You don’t get hired for the second job if you don’t play well.”
Looking back on his lengthy career, which has included composing, Self is proud of his legacy.
“There is something satisfying doing creative work.” Self said that while he has loved playing, composing has given him great joy. As a composer “every day I’m learning something new, even at 78.”
After having carved out an impressive career, Self never misses an opportunity to help the next wave of musicians.
“It is almost impossible to make a living playing music,” he said.
Self and his wife, Jamie, have continued to give back to not only Oil City High School, but also IUP. The Self’s also provided funding for the Legacy Brass Quintet, the honors student brass quintet. To recognize Self’s contributions IUP named a practice room after him — “The Jim and Jamie Self Brass and Jazz Room.”
“That was very cool,” said Self about the room named after him and his wife.
Self is returning to IUP for four days as a musician in residency. Besides the master classes and a recital, Self will be present and help with three free concerts with music he is connected to.
“I’m gonna be busy,” he said.
The first concert will take place during IUP’s fifth Tubaphonium day on March 27, a day where musicians of all ages to join the IUP Tuba and Euphonium Studio for “a day of performance and learning.”
The day ends with a gala concert featuring Self, the Tubaphonium Day Mass Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, and the IUP Tubaphonium Ensemble. “It’s gonna be a really neat evening,” said Self.
The music continues on the March 29, when the Chamber Music of Jim Self will be played. The concert will feature IUP students and family performing solo and chamber works by Self.
The last concert of Self’s residency is on March 30. The concert will feature selections from CD’s that Self produced of the music of Los Angeles-based jazz composer David Angel. The music will be performed by IUP students, faculty, and alumni. Self said he will be leading the band from the front of the stage.
Self said that the residency and the concerts will be “incredible stuff.”
