By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Titusville’s City Council has added events on to citizens’ calendars after unanimously approving three permits for the Titusville Council on the Arts during Tuesday’s meeting.
City Council approved the Council on the Arts’ requests to hold two event series that residents should be familiar with, while asking council to approve a brand new festival.
Executive Director for the Council on the Arts Sarah Miller presented council with the revival of an old event. Council approved an arts and music festival at Scheide Park scheduled for Saturday, June 26.
Miller explained that previously, Titusville had annually had a Folk and Bluegrass festival. Before it was folk and bluegrass, a Heart of the Arts (HOTA) festival would take place.
Miller is hoping to scale back the festival to a one-day experience for area residents. The festival will feature music and drinks at the park. Plans include workshops in partnership with Bridge Studios. Miller asked that council shut down South Washington Street from West Central to West Spring streets, to provide space for the workshops.
Councilman CJ Kirvan said that he was in favor of the event, as he believes that Scheide Park is “made for events like this.”
Miller also approached council about Music in the Park held on Mondays in Scheide Park and Movies in the Park on Friday nights at the Ed Myer Complex. Miller asked that council allow her organization to use Scheide Park every Monday from July 16 to Aug. 20 for concerts.
She said the concert series has been a Titusville favorite event for the past 20 years bringing local bands to town. Just as in the past, the Titusville Historical Society will sell concessions.
As most everything will stay the same this year in regards to Concerts in the Park, this year’s Movies in the Park will be getting an upgrade. City Council approved the Council on the Arts’ use of the Ed Myer Complex every Friday night from June 7 to Aug. 16.
This year the Council on the Arts is working with the City to build a permanent frame for the outdoor movie screen. Movie goers had previously complained that the screen was not high enough off the ground and the screen also blew over during an event.
Last year’s movies averaged 120 to 150 attendants. Due to movie licensing agreements, the events will be limited to 250 people.
In other business, City Council discussed the town’s potential new Titusville Rental Licensing Program. Council held a session last week to hear comments and concerns from renters, landlords and concerned citizens.
Every member of council spoke, acknowledging what their constituents had relayed to them at prior meetings. Council member Sara Jones addressed the concern that the program will “pass along to the tenants” any impact they feel from the program. Jones countered those concerns saying that “it isn’t an exorbitant fee.” Jones broke down fees for landlords who have multiple properties, explaining how the cost-per-unit goes down significantly the more properties you manage.
Council member Dave Shambaugh said that the program needs to go forward to protect the citizens of Titusville. Shambaugh started off saying that landlords renting properties are businesses and that the City is “not asking too much.” Shambaugh argued that this program was not a “cash grab” and that it will help “keep children safe.”
Kirvan took the conversation one step further. He explained how the City had three options, to do nothing, to enforce the business license requirement, or to make a change. He noted that if the City wanted a cash grab, they would just enforce the business license requirement that would net the City $30,000.
Kirvan then proposed introducing the program with a probationary period where those who opt in might waive their inspection fees.
Council was not sure if this would be allowed, and will look into the legality of Kirvan’s proposal.
Deputy Mayor William McCrillis was hesitant about the program as it stands. McCrillis said that there is “a lot of work to do to get (the program) where it needs to go.”
Mayor Jon Crouch echoed the deputy mayor’s concerns, but urged council that they “need to go forward on this.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.