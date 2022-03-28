It was time for some change at Love In the Name of Christ. The organization, which offers a host of ministries — programs to help the community — has a new sign in front of the building, located at 220 W. Central Avenue.
The organization will continue to provide services to the community under the same name. The organization’s boutique, where they sell items to fund their programs, will now be called the Queen City Emporium.
“A lot of people thought Love INC. was just a store,” said Interim Director Nathaniel Licht. “We are much more than that.”
Another change coming to the organization comes in the form of leadership, as Licht will be stepping down. He will be replaced by Kathy Barker, who will serve as executive director.
“We thought it was a good time to make the change,” said Licht. “We had people inquire about the name, and we had a conversation whether the name was working and accessible.”
Licht said that part of the problem is that at their building there are many different ministries held there. The organization hopes that the rebranding will help clear things up, Love INC. will still have its offices, but the store is now more of a stand alone ministry.
Love INC. is a, as Licht said, “a relational ministry.” The organization works with a group of churches in the area to meet the immediate needs of those who need help.
Love INC.’s ministries include a backpack program that provides weekend food for more than 65 kids, a personal care program for students, bedding and complete housing programs to help those with needs in the household, transportation, faith and finance classes, rental and utility assistance, and much more.
Part of what Love INC. tries to do is not just provide what people need, but help them get to a point where they no longer need these kind of services.
“What we really try to do is find the root cause of their needs and do our best to fix that problem,” said Licht.
Titusville is an area that Licht said has lots of needs, and his organization is trying to help people get out of cyclical poverty.
None of what they do would be possible if it were not for their boutique. “The store is one of our ministries,” said Licht.
It is always helpful when people come in and purchase the items in the store, but even those who do not come to shop can still get a benefit from the ministry.
Licht said that for many, the boutique is the “gateway” for them to get acquainted with what they do.
“Lots of people come in just to talk,” he said. “The ladies in the store are always ready to meet, talk and pray with you.”
Even with the new sign out front, the boutique and Love INC. will continue to function in the same capacities that people have come to know and expect.
“Nothing has changed with what we do, it is just a new name,” said Licht.
There is one change to Love INC. that Licht told The Herald. He is stepping down as interim director. Licht said he knows that the “dedicated staff and volunteers” will be able to continue Love INC’s mission.
“I was called to be here, and we did a lot of good work,” said Licht. However, he feels that his calling is taking him in another direction.
To fill Licht’s spot, Kathy Barker will soon be announced as the new executive director. Barker said that she has lots of ideas to help grow Love INC. and is ready for the chance to help a community she cares so much about.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work for the community and our local churches as we continue to help,” said Barker. “What we do here is lift others up so that they can have a better life.”
For more information on Love INC. and their many ministries, they can be contacted by phone at (814) 827-4882. They also have a website, LoveIncTitusville.com.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
