By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
PLEASANTVILLE — Would you read a book in your room at home? Would you read a book instead of looking at your phone? Would you read a book for a golden sticker? What if for a prize, you could be the picker?
These questions were asked to Pleasantville Elementary school students who are participating in the Dr. Seuss- themed Read Across America Week.
The students were welcomed into the building with quite a surprise when they arrived this past Monday morning, as their entire school had been turned into a page from a Dr. Seuss book.
To celebrate the week, teachers and staff at the school went above and beyond to encourage their students to read.
As the reading week has been intertwined with the birthday of Dr. Seuss, the staff combined his books with fun games, reading activities and friendly competitions.
One activity the students are taking part in all week is “Drop Everything And Read” (DEAR), where the principal announces the time and everyone in school, including teachers, drops what they are doing and reads for 10 minutes.
While the staff at Pleasantville Elementary helped transform their school into something straight out of Whoville, the idea was started by second grade teacher Leah Shaver.
“I just kept coming up with crazy ideas and the rest of the staff just went with it” Shaver said. “Everyone pitched in to do their part.”
Apart from the decorations, which covered every classroom door, hallway and entrance, the entire school week at Pleasantville has been altered to encourage the young students to open up a book.
Every day this week the school picked a different Seuss classic as the theme. The school is using this reading week as their spirit week to get students excited after a difficult year.
On Monday, all the students were asked to wear green in honor of “Green Eggs and Ham.” Tuesday was favorite hat day to celebrate “The Cat in the Hat.” Students also decorated masks to look like the Lorax.
Wednesday was “Fox in Socks” day where students wear crazy socks. The week ends on Friday with pajama day in honor of the “Sleep Book.”
Pleasantville Principal Shawn Fink was happy that his staff could plan something that was “fun for the kids.”
The week is centered around a competition that will stick around the school for a while.
Shaver had the idea of having all three Titusville Area School District elementary schools come together and read for 100,000 minutes. The reading has to be done outside of school. Parents will sign off on their child’s reading.
As a reading incentive, students will receive a star on their own personal sneech for every 20 minutes they read, playing off of the star-bellied sneeches in Seuss’s book.
To track the school’s progress, Shaver and the staff created a reading road around the school’s cafeteria. Along the road are milestones in increments of 5,000 that lead to an individual goal of 33,000 minutes spent reading.
Every Friday, until the goal is met, a Cat in a Hat will be moved along the road to encourage the students to keep on reading.
The students also get small prizes for reaching group and personal milestones.
“We are trying to motivate these kids to read,” said Fink when asked about the lengths the school has gone to this week.
Titusville Area School District officials also decided to participate to help the kids get motivated.
Superintendent Stephanie Keebler and School Board President Lynn Cressman, among others, recorded videos reading Dr. Seuss books that were then watched by the Pleasantville students.
Fink went around every day this week and read to students in the classroom, as well.
Members of the Titusville High School Honor Society, who are Pleasantville alumni, also recorded videos of them reading to inspire the students to work hard in their academic endeavors.
“We are celebrating reading,” said Shaver. Both Shaver and Fink agreed that there are few better to celebrate with elementary students than Seuss.
“The rhyming and the easiness of the books really helps them,” said Shaver.
It is not just the level of reading that makes Seuss perfect for kids, but often the subject matter and the illustrations.
For Fink, what he loves most about Seuss and bringing him into the classrooms are the “many great characters and colors.” Fink said this allows the younger students at the school to stay focused and excited to keep reading Seuss.
Shaver continued, saying that reading Dr. Seuss books “brings you a happy feeling. It brings you to another world.”
While this is the first year that she has enlisted the help of the entire school, Shavers has been doing a Seuss-themed reading program for the past 11 years.
Fink was happy to expand the program to the entire student body, letting all the kids share in the fun of Seuss.
“I went to read to every class,” said Fink. “Every time kids are laughing at the funny words, the characters ... the imagination that Seuss brings to these books is magical.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
