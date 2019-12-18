Those in attendance at Benson Memorial Library on Tuesday night were treated to the trimmings stemming from the success of local veteran and award-winning writer Graham Barnhart.
A US Army Veteran and Titusville native, Barnhart read from his latest poetry book, “The War Makes Everyone Lonely,” to members of the community. Poems from his book were written while deployed in Iraq as a Special Forces medic, and discuss themes of trauma, memory and isolation.
Those in attendance also had the opportunities after the reading to talk with Barnhart and have copies of his works personally autographed.
“The event was well attended by family, community members and many of Barnhardt’s former teachers,” said Carson Williams, the Adult Services Librarian at the Benson Memorial Library.
Barnhart graduated from Titusville High School in 2003 and then earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Allegheny College in 2007. Later, he graduated from Ohio State University with a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing. He currently lives in Denton, Texas where he is pursuing a Ph.D. in Creative Writing at the University of North Texas.
Barnhart’s work has been awarded a 2020 Pushcart Prize, the 2020 Blackwell Prize from the University of Western Georgia,and The Jeff Sharlet Memorial Award for Veterans from The Iowa Review. His work can be found on his website, grahambarnhartpoetry.com.
