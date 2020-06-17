ERIE COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police based at the Erie and Girard barracks issued a “Be on the Look Out” (BOLO) alert at approximately 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.
Police are looking for a white Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has a dent on the passenger side door. It was last seen traveling west on Crane Road.
The truck was was stolen at gunpoint from a residence in Washington Township, Erie County.
The driver is described as a heavy-set white male.
State Police can be reached at the Erie barracks at (814) 898-1641.
