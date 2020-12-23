BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Bloomfield Township Supervisors held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to pass the 2021 liquid fuels and general fund budget.
The budget was passed unanimously and allows the township to keep tax rates steady. Both the general fund and liquid fuels budgets are balanced.
For the general fund, the township has revenues and expenses of $446,860. For liquid fuels, Bloomfield has revenues and expenses of $202,328.
The township general fund budget increased by $5,577 from last year, while the liquid fuels budget decreased by $18,200.
When asked about the decrease in the liquid fuels budget, township supervisors pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to the pandemic, our residents aren’t driving as many miles,” said Township Supervisor Andy Mason.
The township receives a portion of the state’s gas tax. According to Mason, the township has not raised taxes in over 13 years, and supervisors hope to continue that trend. However, with the decrease in liquid fuels funds, the township needs to replace that money somewhere.
The supervisors are hoping that continued growth in the township will allow them to forgo a tax increase in the 2022 budget.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
