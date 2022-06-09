After more than five years of planning, work and navigation of a global pandemic, Warner’s Bakery announced at the Titusville City Council meeting Tuesday night, during the business spotlight, that their restaurant, Warner’s Bakery and Cafe, is set to open the first week in July.
“We are excited to branch out,” said owner Kathy Licht after the meeting. “We have been crunching and it is hard to keep up with demand with our limited space. We hope this will help that."
Customers have been coming to the entrance of Warner’s Bakery in the alley next to Main Street Elementary for years to get their cookie fix. Licht wants the public to know that come July, they will have to enter the Franklin Street cafe to get the cookies, cakes and sweet treats that they love.
When Licht and her employees are working overtime to create baked goods, space is very tight. While there are too many chefs in the kitchen, to keep up with orders, the bakery needs that many chefs. To create more room, the display cases will be moved to the cafe.
In the beginning, the bakery will just sell their baked goods and some coffee at the new restaurant. As they move forward, they envision first adding soups, then some sandwiches and other items as they grow their cafe.
Licht envisions that down the road they will have “grandpa’s corner” where there are seats, a television, newspapers and provide a spot for area residents to come enjoy some coffee and food and feel at home.
Council called the business spotlight more of a “spotlight and a pitch” as Licht also asked to take over a parcel of land to offer outdoor seating. Nonetheless, members of council seemed in support of all that Licht and the bakery are doing.
“One thing we really need in town is more places to sit down and eat,” said Councilman Jason Drake.
Licht, of course, also left council with a box of cookies to enjoy as they went through the rest of the meeting.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
