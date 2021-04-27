By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — Two bots enter, only one advances. For area students, Saturday produced lots of elation, anguish and, of course, broken metal.
Thirty teams from high schools located throughout northwestern Pennsylvania met at Meadville Area Senior High School with their hopes and battle-bots in hand to compete in the 2021 RoboBOTS competition sponsored by the Northwestern Pennsylvania National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).
This year’s contest looked different from years past for a multitude of reasons. Not only were fans not allowed in this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was also a new champion after years of dominance.
With no 2020 contest, prior to Saturday a team from Cochranton Junior/Senior High School had won the event the past seven years.
The event was streamed live via the Meadville Media Youtube channel for those fans who could not attend.
The robots compete in a plexiglass-surrounded arena with their drivers close by. All the robots are remote controlled, with receivers and other tech mounted to their metal frames.
When the bots enter the arena, they have three minutes to destroy the opposing bot by either knockout, tap out, or a judges decision.
A knockout happens when a bot is ejected out of the fighting area or the bot does not move for ten seconds. The bots can cease movement when they are hit hard, jarring the electronics.
If both the bots remain moving after the three minutes, it goes to a judges decision. The judges pick a winner based on aggression, control, damage and strategy.
In the finals of this year contest, Venango Technology Center’s (Vo-Tech) Pegasus, made by students from their P.M. program, battled against Meadville Area Senior High’s Peacekeeper.
When the Pennsylvania NTMA was looking to start the event, they were told to get Greg Ferree on board as he had lots of experience with robot battle events, even appearing on television.
Feree was impressed at the crop of robots at this year’s contest. “This was a super group of bots,” he said, “Every year is different, but this year’s bots were just superior to what we normally see.”
Like most in attendance, his eyes were fixed on the Pegasus bot from Vo-Tech. The Pegasus team consisted of Easton Mallory, Logan Niederriter, Stephanie Rogers, Hailey Biltz, Kaitlin Smith and Alexander Heckathorn.
Ferree said he was impressed how they “used the other team’s weapons against them.” Many bots made for the RoboBOTS event use beater-bars. These bars spin at the front of the bot and get underneath an opponent, shooting them in the air.
Pegasus used some tricks to get past these bots. Pegasus was designed to have two wings shoot up from the front of the bot.
“Until Venango Tech, no one had been able to figure out how to beat these things,” said Ferree. Pegasus also won the award for best engineering.
While there is the action going on in the arena, what makes the competition special is the work behind the scenes.
The RoboBOTS contest is double elimination.
For the Maplewood teams, after losing some battles earlier in the day, they had to scramble to fix their bots so they could continue to compete.
During their battles, the bots Toxic Waste and Dreadnought received heavy damage. Toxic Waste during its battle had the zip-tie holding down the battery components destroyed which damaged the electronics.
“That’s the thing about battle-bots,” said Maplewood team Hazardous student Garrett Dewey, “you never know what you will end up with. One moment it is running great, the next everything is broken.”
With their bot unable to move, Chase Halsaver and the rest of team Hazardous worked to replace the battery and other parts. The team ran back and forth to the testing box tinkering to see what would work.
Just minutes before they were due to fight, Toxic Waste started to move. Without their weapon working, Toxic Waste lost in the ring, but they did not forfeit.
The other bot, Dreadnought, required more heavy repairs.
Near the end of the contest, bots that have been knocked out are allowed to enter the arena one last time for a battle royale.
This year’s royale featured 12 bots in a five-minute brawl. Maplewood students Michael Oakes and Aiden Williams entered Dreadnought one last time.
“At least it had a spectacular death,” said Oakes. When Dreadnought was destroyed, it was launched high into the air before it came down and broke apart.
Maplewood faculty advisor Bert Sturdevant thought the team had a good day. “They learned what they were ready for and what they weren’t,” said Sturdevant. “We worked together to help each other, help other teams and have some fun. That’s a successful day.”
Videos from Saturday’s competition can be seen at both the Titusville Herald’s Facebook page and website TitusvilleHerald.com
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.