When oil was first drilled in the Oil Valley, there was one problem that persisted for decades — Now that we have the oil, how do we get it to where it is needed?
Early ideas included damming up Oil Creek and then releasing the water to float barges, and eventually using teams of horses to trek along the dirt roads of the region.
Until methods like pipelines and horizontal tanks were discovered, a couple men in the region had an idea, to put big wooden barrels on a train car, and transport oil via the railroad. Enter the Densmore Tank Car, the first oil transporting train car.
A replica of that important invention is returning to Drake Well Museum and Park, more than 20 years after its predecessor.
The Oil Valley is far from flat. The treacherous landscape and rolling hills and mountains made early transportation of anything very difficult.
After oil was found, there was a valuable resource that needed to be transported. Early oil men used barges and teamsters. So much oil was lost using barges, and the price and speed of using the teams of horses left much to be desired.
James and Amos Densmore, of Miller Farm, were area oilmen with an idea. Trains were faster than horses and more reliable than barges, and they decided to put oil on trains.
In 1959, to celebrate the centennial anniversary of Colonel Edwin Drake drilling for oil in Titusville, the Drake Well Museum had a replica of the Densmore Tank Car recreated. The car used oil barrels found in the woods near Pithole that were mounted onto a platform.
The car was an important part of the transportation exhibit that the museum had for decades. When the wooden barrels are used for transporting oil, the black substance coats the wood preventing water from penetrating the surface.
After years of not having any oil on the wooden planks, the Densmore Tank Car replica started to fall apart, and was decommissioned in the mid 1990s. The plan was always to raise money to replace the car, but after years of effort nothing was achieved.
“We’ve been trying to do this since the 90s,” said Drake Well Museum Curator/historian Susan Beates.
With help from the state, and lots of support from the Friends of Drake Well, the dream of adding the tank car back to the museum grounds has become a reality.
The new Densmore Tank Car exhibit will be completed in the Spring/Summer of 2022, but the tracks and wheels are already on site.
“This will be an essential part of our transportation exhibit,” said Beates, “It is the beginning.”
The tank car will join the pipe lines, pump station and kerosene tank wagon that the museum already has on display. If anyone is interested in seeing what the horizontal tank cars look like, the ones that made tank cars like the Densmore obsolete, the OC&T railroad has one.
The museum hopes that tourists and residents alike will add both the railroad and the museum to their tours of town.
“We want to continue our partnerships with other tourist organizations,” said Friends of Drake Well Associate Director Erin Wincek. Beates said that the Densmore will be something that compliments the train cars and exhibits that the OC&T has.
The hope is that the new exhibit will not only lure new guests to Drake Well for the first time, but also get those who have already seen the museum to come check out what is new.
“People want to see something new,” said Beates.
The museum also expects to draw transportation enthusiasts to the museum.
“The Densmore helps give a sense of what transportation was like at the time,” said Beates. “It helps complete the interpretation and tells the story.”
The new tank car exhibit is something the museum has been trying to do for decades. Now that the exhibit is coming to life, focus can now turn to the various other projects the museum has on their wish list.
Drake Well Museum has the largest collection of early oil industry artifacts, but most of their collection sits in storage. If given a blank check, Beates would love to build more space to house the early engines and other objects from the collection.
“This was one of the many projects we could have done,” said Beates. “But we need more donations.”
For those interested in donating to the museum or volunteering time, Wincek said the best way to do so is to call the museum and ask for the Friends of Drake Well.
“The Friends of Drake Well supports Drake Well Museum, and the public supports the Friends of Drake Well,” said Wincek.
