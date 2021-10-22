WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The French Creek Council of Governments (COG) learned about solar panel development and how municipalities are dealing with an increased solar presence in the region during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday at the West Mead Township Building.
The group heard from representatives from Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc. (Northwestern REC), who in addition to their presentation, gave out guidebooks to help inform the officials in attendance.
If you pulled up to the West Mead Township Building Thursday morning, a white Tesla with a green wrap indicated that the meeting was going to be electric. The Tesla company car was driven by Rian Doubet, Energy Solutions Representative for Northwestern REC. Doubet gave a short presentation about the increase in solar power in the region, before opening the floor for questions from the representatives in attendance.
Doubet started his presentation telling those in attendance that when it comes to solar energy and the creation of both residential and commercial, that government needs to set rules to make sure this rollout is done correctly.
“(This is) one situation where you don’t want government to get out of the way,” said Doubet.
He said that government can help establish rules of what can be expected by both individuals who want to build a panel on their roof, and a farmer who may be considering having a corporation build hundreds of acres of panels.
It was explained that when you think of energy production, and specifically solar, big fields in Arizona and the Southwest are what come to mind. However, with the development of new technology and other changing factors, solar power is making it’s way across the country, and into Northwestern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania isn’t as sunny as other areas, but the panels have become more efficient. Northwestern Pennsylvania has 14% efficiency when it comes to solar. Places like Phoenix are double that.
Doubet said that efficiency isn’t the only aspect of the situation that solar companies look for. High density power infrastructure and availability of land are also factors that the companies consider.
Currently, Pennsylvania is the third largest energy provider of any state in the United States. Pennsylvania has a rich energy history and robust industry, but over the years, the energy mix produced has been changing.
In the past 18 months, Doubet explained, there has been as much creation of solar energy as happened in the previous decade. He also said that in 2020, there was double the amount of solar facilities created as 2018 and 2019 combined.
Doubet told the audience that the longer solar energy is around, the more advances the industry will see. The advances made in the past couple of years has created opportunities for solar expansion, but also created problems for municipalities blindsided by solar.
Doubet explained that as prices for solar go down, the feasibility goes up. With solar continuing to be on the rise, now is the time to create policy and rules that solar power suppliersmust follow.
Doubet opened the session up for questions. As the talk was supposed to help inform municipalities on the growth of solar and how to manage it, it was important that Doubet hear from the representatives of the municipalities in the COG.
Questions asked ranged from the decommissioning of solar sites to the environmental impact of the panels and what they are made of. Some representatives, like Deb Merritt, of Cambridge Township, had just gone through the process of creating a solar ordinance, while others are yet to start that process.
During the question and answer period, State Representative Brad Roae (R-6th) had a comment that he shared with the group. Roae said that he doesn’t have anything against solar, and wants a diversified electricity generation portfolio.
He explained that the parts of 13 states in our power grid, 41% is from natural gas, 32% is nuclear, 13% is coal and solar is only 2.6%.
“Sometimes we hear talk about how some people say we should go to all solar by 2030,” said Roae. “I just think people need to keep things in perspective that 87% of electricity being used right now at this exact moment, when it’s sunny outside, is from coal, nuclear and natural gas.”
During his talk, Doubet said that while solar power is growing in Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth does not have incentives for solar sites to be built, unlike other states in the country.
Responding to Roae, Doubet said that the perspective that Roae laid out is due to the lack of incentives. “That really does goes back to legislators establishing those incentives and programs that could help to promote the use of solar,” said Doubet.
He mentioned programs like the renewable energy credits market, which in Pennsylvania pails in comparison to markets in other states. “It’s not much of an incentive,” said Doubet.
With the statistics and information presented, Doubet left the COG with a list of resources that they can use to help develop solar ordinances.
When it comes to solar energy, large companies can move quickly and push to have their farms built. If there are no solar regulations and ordinances in place, municipalities can find themselves playing catch up.
While only some of the representatives in attendance may be dealing with solar in their municipalities, with solar on the rise, it will be something that eventually many will have to deal with.
Doubet left the group with a municipal guidebook for solar ordinances, and told them that if they need more information on the issue, that the Department of Environmental Protection has a website that can help.
Doubet also explained that Northwestern Pennsylvania is a place where people like relying on themselves and their community.
A move to solar energy, according to Doubet, “provides resiliency” in not having to use a larger power grid. For this region, he said that solar energy is the natural next step to take, and that it’s a safe one that could really benefit the region.
