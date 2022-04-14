There’s a big part awaiting a small girl as the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin prepares for an early casting of its Applefest production of “Matilda the Musical.”
The show follows the story of Matilda Wormwood, an intelligent, young bookworm who finds she has a hidden ability to help her friends and herself escape the control of the mean adults in their lives.
“She’s shy on the outside but on the inside – all magic,” show director Jill Lander said following a recent production meeting with Mary Beth Hutchinson, music director and Tom Greene, producer.
Later this month, the trio will take on the task of finding their Matilda. There will be two opportunities for girls aged 8 to 12 from throughout the region to try out for the part – 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30, and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 2.
It is an earlier-than-usual casting call for a part that won’t hit the stage until late September. And the auditions are only for the title role.
“It gives Matilda that chance to become Matilda before school starts,” Hutchinson said.
The part includes four monologues, two large solos, and scores of other lines and songs.
“It’s a lot to memorize,” Lander said, describing the part as bigger than the classical musical character “Annie.”
But the early auditions along with the theatre’s reputation of strong youth productions and casts, has the Matilda team feeling certain they will find their gal.
Calls have already started coming in from girls looking to prepare for the tryouts, which require young auditionees to sing either “Naughty” or “Quiet” and tell a two- to three-minute story. From that Lander, Hutchinson and Greene are hoping to see personality, confidence, and, perhaps most importantly, imagination.
And it’s no experience necessary for the audition, which is open to any girl willing to give it a try.
“I think there is going to be a pretty good turnout,” Lander said.
Some show details will hinge on the casting of Matilda, as other children’s parts will be picked to reflect the age Matilda is within the 8- to 12-year-old range.
The initial rehearsal schedule will also be influenced by who they find to play Matilda. If the girl is local, there will be more face-to-face practices, where a child from outside the Franklin area may be offered the chance to do things through online meetings. This option will hopefully bring some commuters into Franklin to audition for a “life-changing” role.
“I just want the kids to come and give it a try,” Hutchinson said.
She and Lander, who are both longtime theater pros, could quickly point out their personal theater breakthrough moments, and both happened in their youth. They are hoping to give that same experience to their Matilda.
It’s an opportunity they have been waiting to give for nearly two years. The show was originally slated to be the 2020 Applefest show, a plan that was canceled when the Barrow-Civic had to close its doors in response to the pandemic.
It was quite a shock to Lander and Hutchinson, who were signed on to lead the 2020 show.
“I was crushed,” Lander said. “Matilda” is the favorite children’s book of the third-grade teacher, who jumped at the chance to direct it.
When the opportunity came back around again, Lander and Hutchinson, with the help of Greene, were eager to lead the large-scale production with a magical storyline.
“It will be a challenge,” Green said. “It will also be a lot of fun.”
But first things first – finding Matilda.
“Be ready to work and make the show great,” Lander advised potential auditionees. And even if the process of trying out seems scary, remember “Matilda’s a brave little girl.”
The Barrow-Civic Theatre’s “Matilda the Musical” audition packet describes the story as follows:
“From the brilliantly batty Ronald Dahl comes the story of Matilda, a genius little girl born into a less-than-genius family. Things only get worse when her parents send her to Crunchem Hall, where she meets the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull. But, armed with bravery and a big imagination, she proves that everyone has the power to change their destiny.”
Those auditioning for the part of Matilda should come ready to sing, recite a story, and complete a packet of information, the latter of which can be done in advance by going online to barrowtheatre.org. Links to the required songs are available in the audition packet online as well.
Auditions will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis each session, which are 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30, and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 2 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. All girls aged 8 to 12 are eligible to try out.
The show is slated to run on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8.
(This is the first in a series of stories that will be written about the production of “Matilda the Musical” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.)
