Titusville City Council approved six special events during their regular meeting Monday night.
Council moved their meeting to Monday due to a conflict with the Primary Elections. Among the events approved by council was the biggest event of the year for the city, as they approved an application for the Chamber of Commerce to hold the 2022 Oil Festival.
The city also approved two proclamations, one for Police Week and anther for Public Works Week.
Titusville residents can start to plan out their summer now that the city’s biggest Summer event has been approved. Oil Festival will take place on the weekend of August 12, taking place from the 12th through the 14th.
Presenting the event was the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, who had President Chris Fiely present at the meeting. The chamber also had a second event approved at the meeting, their annual Wine Walk, which will take place on July 8, from 6-9 p.m.
The rest of the events approved by council are free to the public. The Crawford Health Improvement Coalition had their Family Health Day event approved. The event will take place on June 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Free Methodist Church had their annual Community Fish Fry approved. The event will take place on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m.
With their Movies in the Park series already approved, the Titusville Council on the Arts asked that council approve another movie night, in partnership with Associated Charities. The movies typically take place at the Ed Myer Complex, but for the second year a movie night will take place at Sunset Heights. The event, where free food will also be provided, will take place on July 1. The movies start once the sun has set.
The last event approved was the American Legion’s Memorial Day Parade. The parade will take place on Memorial Day, starting at 9:45 a.m.
City Council approved two proclamations for city workers on Tuesday night, one for Police week and another for Public Works Week.
With May 15 being proclaimed National Peace Officer Memorial Day by President John F. Kennedy, the city in recent years has proclaimed the week surrounding the date as Police Week. The city asks that city residents turn on their porch lights on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. to “show our gratitude and thanks to our department.”
The city also designated the week of May 15 – 21 as National Public Works Week. According to the proclamation, Mayor Jon Crouch urges all citizens “ to pay tribute to public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make.”
During his manager’s report, City Manager Neil Fratus reminded city residents of activities that will take place now that the weather has gotten warmer.
Fratus announced that the city Splash Pad will open on May 28. The pad is open daily from 10-7 p.m. and is free to the public. Fratus also reminded city residents that they need to mow their lawns, or receive notices from the city.
Also on the agenda was the potential addition of a Rotary Peace Pole to the city’s Diamond Street park. Fiely, a Rotarian, also spoke about the pole.
“We are a Peace Building Club through this organization. Several clubs in our district throughout northwest Pennsylvania have done or are doing the same. With this being our Centennial Year of Service to our community and the world, we decided that the Peace Pole would be a great addition to the city’s new park,” said Fiely to The Herald on Tuesday.
The city told Fiely that they would be in support of the pole, but asked him to do more work planning and researching before they gave final approval.
With progress continuing at the Diamond Street park, one problem continues, the lack of a name. While Fiely suggested the park be named Chris Fiely Serenity Park, the city was not sold.
The city gave their blessing to let The Herald help choose a new name. Fratus, in speaking with The Herald, said that the city would like to use The Herald to help poll the public on what name they would like.
Before a name can be chosen, the city needs potential ideas. Fratus asked that anyone who has a serious suggestion for the name of the park call City Hall at (814) 827-5300.
