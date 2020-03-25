MEADVILLE – Meadville Medical Center (MMC) confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Crawford County. The person is an MMC employee who does not work in or around the hospital setting. They reportedly have mild symptoms and are isolated at home.
“Our Coronavirus Response Team has been preparing for the first case of COVID-19 in Crawford County for the past few weeks,” said MMC Chief Executive Officer Philip Pandolph. “Following Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s guidelines, we have taken the necessary steps to treat this individual and anyone else who contracts the virus.
“Community awareness, increased access to testing, social distancing, as well as conserving and procuring additional personal protective equipment are critical to us limiting the impact of COVID-19,” Pandolph continued. “The circumstances surrounding the surge of influenza and the potential management of COVID-19 cases are evolving and changing on a daily basis. We are prepared to adjust our processes and operations accordingly to meet the evolving demands of our community.”
Symptoms of coronavirus include cough, fever and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill.
If you have these symptoms, call your health care provider. They will determine if COVID-19 testing is necessary. Testing cannot be completed without a physician order. Human coronaviruses spread just like the flu or a cold:
• Through the air by coughing or sneezing.
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it.
Steps to protect yourself include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, do not use your hands.
• Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, and other frequently touched items.
• If you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better.
Individuals who experiencing symptoms and believe they need to be tested are encouraged to call the Flu Evaluation Center at (814) 373-5216.
Flu Evaluation Center at Meadville Community Health Center, 640 Alden Street is open seven days a week, Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MMC is committed to providing the highest level of care to our community. For more information on the Coronavirus, visit the PA Department of Health website at health.pa.gov. The MMC website has a dedicated Coronavirus page to keep the public up to date on announcements related to the Coronavirus.
