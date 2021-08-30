On Friday, Drake Well, the first commercial drilled oil well, turned a stately 162 years old.
To celebrate that accomplishment, which is their namesake, the Drake Well Museum hosted the first day of Drake Days. The museum, which has not been open long since being forced to close the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted special activities to celebrate the anniversary.
Drake Days continues today at the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drake Days is a celebration of what transformed the now Oil Region into what it is. If Drake had not taken the technology available and created his rig, the history of this area would be vastly different.
For Museum Educator Sarah Goodman, Drake Days is about more than a man or an oil derrick, but something much greater.
“To me it is a celebration of our way of life. We might not be able to live how we do today if not for Drake figuring out how to get oil in mass,” she said. “That oil strike changed everything.”
To celebrate the occasion, Drake Days includes activities for the entire family. “Born in Freedom,” a brief film about Drake and his discovery, will play today to help explain the story. The film doesn’t show often.
For the kids, both young and young at heart, there is scavenger hunt that requires going through the museum to find special information. Once the hunt is completed, answers can be checked at the museum store. Those who complete it are entitled to a special prize.
On Friday, Ivy Kuberry, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Environmental Education Specialist for Oil Creek State Park, was present to talk about what the area would have looked like during the oil boom, and how the region has recovered.
During the oil days, many of the trees were cut down to build derricks, and the landscape was barren. Kuberry also brought along some friends — mounted animals.
For some fun outside the museum, the Drake Well replica will be running during the celebrations.
Engine operator and site interpreter Bill Stumpf is the one running the historically-accurate replica. Stumpf has been working with the replica for more than a decade, and has made a home for himself in the hot wooden shack.
“I get to work with fire and machines all day,” said Stumpf.
For those interested in seeing how the process worked for Drake in 1859, the steam-powered rig replica runs how it did back then.
Drake’s Well only produced 10-20 barrels a day for a couple years. To keep the oil that flows from the replica as local as possible, the oil seen coming up from the depths is from McClintock #1 oil well — the longest continuously producing oil well in the world.
If you are lucky, Stumpf may even blow the steam whistle while you are visiting.
He says this is the birth of the term “blowing off steam.”
Blow of some steam of your own at the Drake Well Museum today to celebrate the region’s illustrious history.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.