The 2021 Oil Festival brought people, vendors, the smell of food and the pouring of beers to the streets of Titusville. The festival also attracted tires, axels, steering wheels and long ladders.
As Titusville’s Oil Festival celebrates the City’s rich history of petroleum, it seems fitting that a car show and Touch a Truck event should bring gas guzzlers to the fest — the machines that made the liquid so valuable.
On Saturday, as they have done for 12 years, those wishing to participate in the Pennsylvania Oil Region AACA Car Show rolled onto Spring Street to show off their vintage and antique vehicles. The car show, which featured 57 vehicles, had vehicles as old as 1931 and as new as 1999.
President of the group Bill Gratkowski was happy with how this year’s car show turned out. “I think it went real good,” he said. “Definitely an average of year’s past.”
The group was worried that after a year off, their numbers might dwindle. However, Gratkowski said that the members of his group were ready to get back to the festival. “Most of them are regulars,” he said. “They come every year and were disappointed they couldn’t come last year.”
This year’s lineup was one that Gratkowski was very proud of, and one he liked personally. “We had some nice cars, some really nice cars,” he said. The car show handed out trophies to vehicles in 10 classes. The show also featured four automobiles that were national winners.
When driving on the road, drivers of automobiles have to share the road with other cars, motorcycles and emergency vehicles. On Sunday, after the antique cars had gone, Spring Street gave the bigger machines some time to shine, with the “Touch a Truck” event.
The Titusville Fire Department and Police Department had three vehicles on display Sunday, and were swarmed with kids all day. “Everyone sees the big red trucks and wants to come up, see them and ask questions,” said Titusville Fire Department Lieutenant James Brown.
The Fire Department was asked by the Chamber of Commerce to hold the event on Sunday, and took the opportunity to do some community outreach. Brown said the trucks, which included the department’s ladder truck and their Engine 8, were well received.
“It’s always great to see people when they are not having an emergency,” said Brown. Most of the time, according to Brown, when kids get to see these trucks pull up, it is on “the worst day ever.” Having their trucks at the Oil Festival allows more positive association with emergency personnel.
Also with the two big red trucks was one of the Titusville Police Department’s cruisers, with seats that were hopefully dry after the officers took a dip in the dunking booth.
Now that the antique cars have returned to their garages, and the emergency vehicles have gone back to work, focus has shifted to what’s next.
For Gratkowski, his group is already planning their return. “Our car show was definitely a success. We look forward to Oil Festival all year. We hope to return, as long as we are asked back,” he said.
Old cars come with old stories — some that might involve police cars.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
