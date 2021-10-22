For years, lines stretched down the block leading to the entrance of the Titusville Police Department’s haunted house.
Long past Trick-or-Treat hours, the bravest Titusville had to offer would walk through the two-car garage between the fire and police stations ready to be scared by the officers.
This year, the department decided it was time to upgrade their scaring space, and announced that they will be hosting a Haunted Hayride at the Ed Myer Complex.
The hayrides will start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Ed Myer complex concession stands. The rides will run for three hours, ending at 9:30.
“This is going to be like our haunted house, but times 10,” said Lieutenant Aaron Madden, a self proclaimed “Halloween guy.”
Madden said that over the years, the haunted house has grown to a point where their garage just isn’t cutting it.
“We get such a crowd, and that turns into such a line,” said Madden.
Madden said that last year, when even pouring rain didn’t stop crowds from forming in front of the station, Sergeant Jason Bean thought that maybe they could take this event outside, and create an event that was more fitting for the massive numbers they attracted to the haunted house.
The police decided to ditch the station and move the event to the Ed Myer Complex. Their haunted hayride will go around a two-mile loop through the woods, with surprises throughout.
“We went from a two-car garage and now have a two-mile hay ride,” said Madden. “We needed a bigger area for something more.”
There was also the problem that there aren’t too many ways to freshen up the small haunted house, and people expect something new. Madden said that with their new setting, there are an infinite amount of ways to keep people on their toes.
For this year’s events, the wagons and cars towing them might just do that before the hayride even starts.
“I don’t know anywhere else in the world where you can see a police cruiser pulling a wagon through the woods,” said Sargent Jason Bean.
Bean was the officer who helped to first start the haunted house, and is happy to see that they have outgrown the old space.
Bean came to the department with knowledge of public relations, and thought that giving the community something fun to do with the department could help foster a better relationship with the people that they serve.
In addition to the hayride, the department is making a big bonfire to keep people warm. The Magic Bus Food Truck will also be selling hot treats for those who come on an empty stomach.
The Halloween event has been such a success, that other departments and organizations wanted to pitch in. “It’s getting to the point where it’s barely even a police event anymore,” said Bean. “It’s really more of a community event now.”
Both officers said that while they put the event on for the community, they are just giving back some of the support they get from the citizens.
“We definitely have a community that we love and that supports us. We feel well appreciated,” said Bean. “Every Halloween we try and give some of that back.”
What started as just a public relations activity, has turned into a staple of the department. Madden said that the past couple of years, all year round people come up to him and ask about the haunted house. “I’m proud that this has become an annual tradition, something we are known for,” he said.
The event also provides a time for the community to see their police officers in a different light. “Police have gotten a bad reputation, especially with kids,” said Madden. “We don’t want them to think that they can’t come to us when something is wrong.”
Madden said that as some kids have learned to think of the police as monsters, this event shows them that they are people who can keep them safe from monsters.
It’s not only the community that gets excited when Halloween comes around, but also the officers. Madden said that leading up to the haunted houses that the excitement in the station is palpable.
“Officers start talking and say ‘I’m doing this, so you should do that’, but then they get a call and have to go out,” said Madden. “We have excitement in spurts, but are also very busy.”
The event is free, and offers the community a chance to have fun and meet Titusville’s police officers in a social setting. The department will be accepting donations, which will go towards their K-9 fundraising efforts.
If the new “scare-grounds” turn out to be a success, Titusville could see the hayride become a Halloween staple, just as the haunted house was for years.
“We are looking forward to people coming out and having a good time,” said Bean. “We will see how it goes and look for ways to improve and adapt to keep the fun going.”
