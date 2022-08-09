FRENCHCREEK TOWNSHIP, Venango County — At the beginning of the 2022 Toyota Rodeo at the Venango County Fair, which took place this past Saturday night, the announcer said that this country could use less politicians, and needs more cowboys. Little did he know, one man, Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic, was pulling double duty.
Cowboys from all across the area came to ride bulls, broncos and all things that bucked. Joining them in the bull chute was one local politician, Commissioner Abramovic, who tried his best to stay on top of a bull for eight seconds. Abramovic, who was the last man to ride a bull Saturday night, received the biggest applause of the night. “It felt incredible to hear the cheers of people from this county, and being there with our county sheriff meant everything to me,” said Abramovic. The applause, though, is not why he got on the bull. “This isn’t a political stunt, this is what I love,” said Abramovic. “When I get in that chute, I want to win.”
Unfortunately, the commissioner was not able to bring home the win, lasting just two seconds. At the beginning of the ride, he said he felt really good. “He had two hops and I was still spurred in,” said Abramovic. Then came the spin. “He went right, and I went left,” he said.
Abramovic landed on his left leg, and walked around gingerly for the rest of the night. After the ride, he walked back to his truck with a little limp, and plenty of dirt on his cowboy clothes. “He has the mud of the county on his clothes,” said Abramovic’s mother, Janet Henderson, who said she was the most nervous person at the fair that night. “I have nerves of steal because of him,” she said.
Abramovic’s bull riding journey started in 2019. He was at the 2019 Venango County Fair rodeo when County Sheriff Eric Foy joked with Abramovic that a politician like him would never get in the ring. “I never thought he’d do it,” said Foy. At that time, neither did Abramovic. As Abramovic is someone who never backs down from a challenge, he decided that he would go for it, although it did take a few years. For his first ride, Abramovic, in 2021, went to the North Washington Rodeo, to start his career on the big stage in front of 7,000 people. “I had never even ridden a horse before, let alone a bull,” said Abramovic. “I barely made it out of the gate.”
Over the past year, Abramovic has gotten back on the bull seven times, with Saturday’s ride being the ninth. The longest he lasted on a bull was six seconds, when he took home second place. While most would be afraid to try and tame a more-than-1,000-pound creature, Abramovic said for him that isn’t the case. “It is a weird feeling, but it centrally isn’t fear. You reach another level of consciousness,” he said. “It is a feeling that you can’t explain.” When the chute opens, any thoughts you might have had just simply fade away. Abramovic has been told lots of advice, but when you’re on the bull it is hard to think. “You’re dancing with a 2,000 pound animal. You can try to lean forward and tuck the chin, but ultimately your only thought is to hold on,” he said. “I was told to spit on the bull’s hump and watch the hump. After eight rides I can say I’ve never once seen that hump.”
On hand to support Abramovic was the man that first challenged him, Sheriff Foy, and fellow Commissioner Mike Dulaney. Since Foy was the man that roped Abramovic into this hobby, it only seemed right that he was the man to tie him onto the bull. Former fair board member and long time fairgoer Dennis Freer had some thoughts on the across-the- aisle partnership. “A Republican sheriff and a Democratic commissioner working together in a bull chute, you only see that in Venango County,” said Freer. “It is nice to see that because in this country there is too much separation. It takes all of us to make the county a county.”
Dulaney had no official role to fulfill Saturday night, saying he was there “just to support a friend.” Dulaney admitted that when he first saw a video of Abramovic on the back of a bull, his first thought was, “Are you nuts?” He said while it is exciting seeing his friend on the back of a bull, it is also nerve wracking. There are only three commissioners in the county, and they need all three to make the county work. “Someone has to make sure he doesn’t need a feeding tube,” he said. Dulaney said recently that the divide in the parties has only grown. Being politicians, the new political landscape can make their jobs stressful. Everyone needs a hobby, and now more than ever, politicians need a release. “People look at us for our job, but we are real people with lives outside the office.” This was Dulaney’s first free weekend all year. When asked if he was going to be next to get on a bull, Dulaney said no, he has other hobbies to help him deal with the job, gardening and kayaking. When it comes to working in the garden, Dulaney said that cultivating life helps him with the stress of being a commissioner. “My satisfaction doesn’t come as quickly as Chip’s. It is eight seconds compared to three weeks.”
Saturday night, Abramovic had earned the respect of almost all in the crowd, and even those who joined him in those bull chutes. Two young cowboys who also hopped on bulls that night were Brady Dodds and Chris Moore, from Freeport, Pa., and Lynchburg, Pa., respectively. In general, they don’t like politicians too much. “I have some words to describe politicians, but they aren’t too nice,” said Dodds. He said that those words didn’t apply to Abramovic. “It’s pretty cool to see him do that,” said Dodds. “Yeah, that is pretty sick,” said Moore. “I’ll tell you what, he has (imagine a colorful way to describe a man’s strength), and he would probably have my vote too.”
Abramovic said if he had to compare the feeling of being on a bull to something political, it would be the feeling of waiting for results of an election, when time moves slowly. “Those two seconds on the bull felt like an hour, but then it is over,” he said. “You have to wait for the ballot box all day.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
