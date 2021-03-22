By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Stay in line. Do not go in front of the stocking truck. Pull off the road when the group stops. Do NOT dip the bucket in the creeks.
These are the basic tenets you must follow if you want to help the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stock the many creeks, streams and rivers around the state.
The rules were also explicitly explained on Thursday morning, when Game Officer Timothy Fuller and close to 25 volunteers stocked Thompson and McLaughlin Creeks. He told the volunteers to have fun and be safe, saying that amid the rain and mud it’s “gonna be wet and slippery today.”
The group stocked more than 800 fish into area creeks on Thursday. Over the prior weekend more than 5,500 fish were stocked in Oil Creek.
Every year, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission uses volunteers to assist their game officers in stocking the many bodies of water that Pennsylvania fisherman like to frequent.
This year, volunteers in the state will help the agency stock over 4 million trout, including 2.5 million in streams and 600,000 in lakes.
Starting in February, the commission posts dates online and then they head out onto the dirt roads deep in the wilderness to populate the streams with the help of local residents.
In the Titusville area, every year many of the same faces come out, no matter the weather, to meet up and help their communities by spreading the fish for those who will try to catch them.
While there were many familiar faces, the group did welcome some first-time helpers.
Bill Stephens has been helping stock the local creeks for decades. An avid fisherman, he says he enjoys stocking them almost as much as catching them.
For him, the stocking allows his group of friends to come together as they all look forward to opening day. The group grabs buckets, jokes around and always comes back to see if more work needs to be done at the spot.
“It’s the camaraderie for me,” he said. Depending on the times of the stocking, his crew always gets a meal together before hitting the back roads. They eat, talk about fishing and where they think the good spots will be.
Stephens said the key to fish stocking is, “just showing up.” All you need is “a love of the rivers and streams,” he said.
Another one of the regular stockers is Jim Schupp. He has been volunteering full time for the Fish and Boat Commission since he retired in 1997, although he has helped stock the creeks way before then.
“I love helping out with this,” he said. “I love being outdoors, helping the fish and helping the community.” He just wishes that more of the younger generation would come out and help.
John and Deb Forbes brought three generations of workers to help throw more than 800 fish into the area streams.
With them were their son, Matt Wolfe and grandson Jake Wolfe. Jake, just a little fisherman, had never been to a fish stocking before, which is a family tradition.
Deb explained that the family is “fishing crazy.” “We’ve always fished, all of us, in creeks, in lakes, looking for steelheads, or even on the ocean,” she said.
But stocking the fish is a way for these extreme fishing enthusiasts to give back to an activity that gives them so much joy.
For their grandson, they hope the messages will stick. “We want to teach him about the outdoors and about how to help your community. He just loves this,” said Deb.
Officer Fuller was happy to see so many volunteers out on a day with slightly damp weather.
“I’m excited to be out and see all these people,” he said.
He attributes the extra enthusiasm with everything Pennsylvanians have gone through this past year.
“After being inside, people want to get out and fish,” said Fuller.
This is his first season as a fish and boat officer after graduating from the academy in June of 2020.
Fuller wouldn’t take all the credit for the turnout. He said the group in the Titusville area are always willing to come and help.
Previous officers in the area who have retired keep lists of regulars and told Fuller that in this area the only problem could be too many helping hands.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.