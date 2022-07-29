\Often times when the public interacts with first responders, it is during a time of crisis. It isn’t always positive when police officers respond to crimes, firefighters respond to fires and ambulances respond to medical emergencies.
The Titusville Police Department, teaming up with the Titusville Fire Department, EmergyCare and Shambaugh Towing, through their National Night Out Event, are tying to provide area kids, their parents and community members in general with a positive experience with the men and women behind the badges.
The third annual National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“National Night Out is a chance to bond with the community. We don’t want them to only see us in bad situations,” said Officer David Brooks. “This is a time to create positive memories with the community that we serve.”
National Night Out is a national initiative that started in 1984. Matt Peskin, who lived outside of Philadelphia, was a member of the local community watch. He wanted more collaboration and communication within the community and law enforcement, so he started National Night Out.
It transformed into an event that celebrated collaboration between law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers. In its first year 400 communities in 23 states held an event to foster camaraderie.
Since it’s start, 16,000 communities in all 50 states have started to follow suit, hosting events of their own. In Pennsylvania alone, there are 188 communities holding National Night Out events.
In 2020, when Officer Brooks was just starting out with the Titusville Police Department, Chief Dustin LeGoullon sent out an email asking who wanted to take charge of the event. As an officer who feels strongly about developing good relationships with those in the community, Brooks decided to respond and take charge.
“It looked like a good opportunity to connect with the community,” said Brooks.
He will admit, the first time the department hosted the event, it was really just a touch-a-truck.
“It was skin and bones,” said Brooks. With just having the different emergency vehicles in their parking lot, Brooks was blown away with how many members of the community came out.
“We got way more support than I could have imagined,” said Brooks.
When it came time for Brooks and the department to host the second annual event, he wanted to build on the momentum they had created. Along with meeting the first responders, they had a bike give away and free treats for the kids.
With the third annual event happening on Tuesday, Brooks wanted to keep adding to the event, turning it more into a community night hosted by the police.
“It is really headed to being more of a block party,” said Brooks. This year’s event will have a community member giving out free hot pretzels and sno cones, the Magic Bus food truck selling food, and will feature an appearance from the city’s favorite new officer, Geriff the K-9. There will also be a Navy recruiter at the station.
Over the past couple of years Brooks said one part of the event has become a favorite, visits to the cells. Brooks said that “as long as they aren’t being used,” the cell visits will be back this year.
As many officers as are available will be at the event, ready to talk to people and create bonds. Brooks said the officers will be there to just hang out with whoever shows up. “Sure you can wave to an officer, but this is a time to sit down and talk, and build a relationship,” said Brooks.
As the city’s school resource officer, Brooks said that he has already started to notice the impact of the National Night Out events the department has held. While walking the halls, Brooks said he will have kids come up to him and say that they remember him from the event.
“They have started mentioning that to me and telling me how much they enjoyed it,” said Brooks.
Even outside the halls, Brooks said that he has started to recognize some familiar faces, people he may have talked to or taken a photo with.
“I love coming to events like this that make a lasting impact, and our department loves hosting them too,” said Brooks. ‘We are a very community-oriented department. Everyone enjoys events like these.”
