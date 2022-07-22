After exiting the squad car, Hudson Fratus approached a blue pickup truck.
“The reason we stopped this vehicle is for an expired registration,” said Fratus.
The man in the vehicle, who had a bottle of pills in the center console, told Fratus he had been having a rough time. That was a telltale sign that there might be more to this traffic stop.
When asked to step out of the vehicle, the man reached for his firearm, and pointed it right at Fratus’ chest.
Luckily for Fratus, the man who pulled the trigger was Titusville Police Department Sergeant Jason Bean, and that firearm was just a Nerf gun.
Resetting the scenario, the second time around, after some instruction, Fratus asked Bean to place both hands on the wheel before asking him to step out of the vehicle.
School Resource Officer David Brooks then asked Fratus if he felt comfortable having the seemingly intoxicated driver perform a field sobriety test.
“I’ll give it a try,” said Fratus, after patting the man down. “Make sure to do all three tests so it stands up in court,” reminded Brooks.
Fratus and four other Titusville area students on Thursday ran through traffic stop training scenarios with Officer Brooks as a part of the Summer Police Academy.
The four-week program gives students a chance to see what life as a police officer is like, by simulating aspects of what actual officers experienced in the police academy.
“I want them to have fun and also learn what it is like, the ins and outs of a a typical day,” said Brooks. “I’m essentially trying to cram six months of what I learned at the academy into eight days.”
Brooks said that when he was in college, he was interested in becoming a police officer, but had “no idea what I needed to do to get into law enforcement.”
He hopes that this program will help the five students who have interest in the career. “The goal of the program is to give students interested in law enforcement a pathway to get into the field,” said Brooks.
One of those students was Lance Enright, who has dreamed of being a Titusville police officer since he can remember.
“I’ve always wanted to be a city cop since I was a little kid,” he said. “It has been cool to learn how to do it in a physical sense.”
Enright said that through the program he has really learned what it takes to be a cop, and learned what it really entails.
“One of the lessons I learned is how to control situations. We have spent a lot of time learning how to de-escalate situations. He also learned that being a police officer is different from what you see on TV. “It is not just putting them in handcuffs,” he said.
While it helps kids who see themselves behind a badge later on in life, it can also help some kids get an appreciation for what police do, and the danger they put themselves in on a daily basis.
For Gavin Griffin, who recently graduated from Titusville High School, he said the program helped him “learn about public safety, and get a better view of what our police do on a daily basis.” Domonic Merritt, a rising sophomore, said he learned that cops are people too.
“They have to always be one step ahead, and sometimes people make mistakes,” said Merritt.
While only meeting eight times, the students have a busy schedule for their six-hour sessions. The day starts in the classroom.
The first day of the program covered the basics, with the students learning about reasonable suspicion and probable cause. After the classroom session, they would have a hands-on activity.
“We kept building on the material that they learned, then use that knowledge to help them build skills they would need to deal with typical calls,” said Brooks. “Everything would come together when we applied that knowledge to scenarios.”
For kids who spend months in the classroom, it was the scenarios that they liked the most. Some scenarios were traffic stops, domestic disturbances, retail theft, driving under the influence investigations and the class favorite, room clearings. Brooks said the kids liked the room clearings so much that they asked for a second session.
The program even had some special guests come to help, like Sergeant Bean. Bean, who spent Thursday morning as a belligerent man in a field, or a drunk and/or high driver, said he enjoyed being on the other side of the handcuffs.
“This is fun. I really enjoyed playing the role of what I see people do,” he said. “It also makes me happy to see kids wanting to be in law enforcement. There is a method to the madness.”
Brooks said that he has been blown away with how the kids have responded to the program. Even after having them run at least two miles a day, and putting them through a full calisthenic workout, every day there is a session the kids show up on time, and ready to learn.
“What has really impressed me is their interest and professionalism. They show up on time, ask questions and really retain a lot of what I tell them,” said Brooks. “It wouldn’t shock me at all if in five years down the line I see one of these kids applying to this department.”
Next year he wants to expand the program, giving more students more time to learn about what it takes to be a police officer.
Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, said that Brooks has his blessing.
“More than anything this program has done a great job building relationships and bridging the gap between us and the younger generation,” said LeGoullon.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
