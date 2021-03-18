By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
On March 16, 2020, on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Governor Tom Wolf extended orders throughout the entire state, leaving only essential businesses allowed to conduct business.
At the time, the governor also urged residents to “stay calm, stay safe and stay home.”
One year later, still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, area bars and restaurants talked about what St. Patrick’s Day 2021 looked like for them and how they feel about the state of their establishments moving toward some sense of normalcy.
“I hated it,” said American Legion Post 368 bartender and handyman John Beerz.
When the Legion was forced to close down last year, it was at the worst time possible for many area establishments, as St.Patrick’s Day has long been tied to gathering with friends for green beer and corned beef.
“(On St. Patrick’s Day) it’s always so busy,” said Beerz. While customers still can’t drink at the bar, Beerz was happy to see the extra tables the Legion set up so full.
Moving from the bar to the kitchen, Kim Strain, the Legion’s kitchen manager, was happy to see so many familiar faces.
While some restrictions are still in place, and social distancing is being followed, the Legion was hoping that St. Patrick’s Day would bring back a sense of normalcy.
“Today’s been a wonderful success,” said Strain. She and her fellow staff were worried after so many months of being closed down, that many of their regulars might shy away from coming back.
Those worries were set aside on Wednesday.
“Everybody came back,” she said. “They came to support us, and are supporting us 110%.”
For Strain, the Legion is more than just her livelihood. “It’s more than a paycheck, these are our friends,” she said.
When Wolf’s orders went into effect, overnight Strain and her kitchen staff lost their jobs.
They didn’t receive a paycheck for three months while their clientele were confined to their homes. It wasn’t just her staff that suffered from the timing, but also the restaurant.
The Legion had purchased all the supplies needed to host its St.Patrick’s day festivities, including bread, corned beef, onions, cabbage and more
“We bought it all,” she said. With no one to eat their reubens or drink their beer, the Legion took a loss on all their supplies.
After going through some dark periods over the past year, many who work in the hospitality industry are excited at the prospect of coming back.
“We really can’t wait,” said Beerz about Wolf’s statement of lifting some restrictions potentially on April 4. “It’s all coming back.”
Nearby, at the Diamond Bar and Grill, bartender Connie Ackerman echoed similar sentiments.
Ackerman said the staff at the Diamond were crushed when they were shut down, and she was happy that she could finally enjoy a special occasion with her regulars.
“It’s nice to have the people back,” she said.
She added that bars are still being hurt from some specific pandemic restrictions. “We can’t serve people past 11, and have to kick them out at midnight,” she said.
While she is waiting for those restrictions to be lifted, she did admit “it’s better than being shut down.”
The restrictions and shutdowns have also impacted those who frequent establishments in Titusville.
Anette Bloom, who moved to Titusville 20 years ago and has come to The Diamond “often” ever since, said that she comes to the bar to socialize and get away from the stresses of her life.
Yet, in 2020, a time where people needed a place to get away, The Diamond was closed or had significant restrictions. “They took that away from me,” said Bloom.
Paul Hanna and Beth Frank are also Titusville regulars, but they like to call the American Legion their home away from home.
The two said that they have gone to the Legion for St. Patrick’s Day for the past four years. Last year they had to stay home.
When asked how the shutdown and restrictions affected them, Frank said “it was the difference between going out or not.”
To them, what makes the Legion so special is the atmosphere. “You sit down at that bar,” said Hanna, “You take everything in and see all the familiar faces. It’s just such a big part.”
While most of Titusville’s bars and restaurants are happy to see more regular customers again, they all are still reeling from the past year.
Ken Nichols, owner of Bunyan’s, used two words to describe his situation, “we survived.”
He said that the pandemic has been tough on everyone, and he hopes to see his normal hours return soon.
Maura Turner, owner of Boonies Sports Bar, said that since the shutdown orders went into a place a year ago, her profits still haven’t returned.
“We used to profit on our weekends,” she said. “But since the shutdown we have yet to have a profitable weekend.”
Even as her business has faced hard times, seeing customers wearing green gave her and the staff hope that their business may return to normal soon.
“We are still excited to be open for ‘normal’ business operations,” she said. How one defines “normal” is still up in the air.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.