OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A home on Snyder Road was almost completely destroyed Monday morning after an adjacent garage caught fire.
A fire was reported around 8:13 a.m. at 42288 Snyder Road, according to Hydetown Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Nikolaison. While initially starting at an attached garage, Nikolaison said that by the time firefighters had reached the home.
A total of six fire departments battled the blaze for around five hours. Nikolaison said that because the fire had spread so quickly, most efforts were focused on keeping the flames from spreading to another building on the property, which was located in front of the home. Some entry efforts were attempted, but firefighters mainly stayed outside of the house, and Nikolaison described the response as mostly a “defensive operation.”
The garage was completely collapsed by the flames, while the residence suffered heavy damage, with the roof caving in around the back. The home is being declared a total loss, according to Nikolaison.
The fire was finally brought under control around 1:30 p.m., and firefighters performed a check of the property for any remaining embers or hot spots. They cleared the scene at 2 p.m. Firefighters were lated called back to the scene around 4:30 p.m. due to a reported rekindling, but this turned out to just be some rags that had caught fire and not the structure itself.
No exact cause of the fire has been determined, but Nikolaison said he believes it was likely electrical in nature.
“The damage was pretty extensive, so it was a little difficult to determine the actual cause,” he said.
The home, which was not insured for the damages, was occupied by husband and wife Dan and Shelly Proper. Dan Proper, who is a veteran of the United States Navy, said the couple were in their bedroom when they spotted the fire at the garage. The pair were able to evacuate themselves, as well as get their four dogs and cats out of the home, but little else was saved.
“By the time I came back in, it was too late to do anything else,” Dan Proper said.
In addition to the garage and house, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was also destroyed in the flames. The garage and home were not insured for damages, according to Nikolaison.
Despite dealing with the loss, Dan Proper said he and his wife were glad no one was injured during the fire. He said he is still looking for some of the couple’s cats, but knows that he got them all out of the home before the fire could reach them.
In addition to Hydetown, fire departments from Titusville, Townville, Centerville, Bloomfield and Spartansburg were involved in combating the fire. The Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department was also placed on standby during the incident.
Nikolaison praised the efforts of the responders in battling the quickly spreading blaze.
“The firefighters and team did an excellent job, considering how large the structure was and how involved the fire was,” he said.
He also explained that the reason so many fire departments were called to respond was due to the remote location of the home. It was difficult to get water to the area, Nikolaison said, so more departments were contacted so they could bring their trucks with additional tanks of water to use.
No follow up investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal unit is planned.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
(1) comment
Thankful there were not injuries. However, it is unfathomable the home was not insured. Very Sad.
