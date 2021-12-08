The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors added a fresh face to its ranks before re-electing two familiar ones to leadership positions at their reorganization meeting Monday night.
The meeting saw four members take the oath of office, three having been re-elected and one, Monica Chatham, who is taking a spot on the board of directors for the first time. After welcoming Chatham, the board voted to re-elect Lynn Cressman as board president, and Jack Roberts as board vice president.
Those who have attended Titusville school board meetings might have noticed a member of the public in the back corner. That individual, Chatham, was sworn in to take her four-year term on the board during Monday’s meeting.
For the 2021 General Elections that took place in November, area voters had four positions on the school board to fill. Three of those positions were filled with re-elected candidates, Jim Come, Kevin O’Neill and Jeff Thomas, and one position, previously held by Keith DeRose, was filled by newcomer Chatham. During Monday’s reorganization meeting the four members were sworn in to take their positions.
Chatham filled the opening left by DeRose, who chose not to run for re-election. According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, DeRose had not attended a board meeting since the Spring of this year.
Speaking with The Herald after the meeting, Chatham said that she has been very happy with how the district has operated in the past, and when the opportunity presented itself, she decided to step forward.
“This district has a lot of things to offer. I want to keep that going,” said Chatham.
Chatham currently has a child who is a student in the district. The school district is a big part of why Chatham decided to raise a family in Titusville. She said that there was a time where her family had considered moving, but the strength of the school district is something that kept the family here.
Chatham said that she is not coming onto the board with an agenda, and there are no key issues that she wants to see change. This is the first time that she has held public office.
“I wanted to try it and see what happens,” said Chatham. “I’m here for the kids.”
During the closing comment section of the meeting, Lynn Cressman wanted to thank Chatham for stepping up and taking the responsibility of being on the school board.
After the meeting, Cressman told The Herald that she was “delighted to have Monica on the board.”
Cressman said that Chatham had been attending meetings all year, and that showed her dedication to being a member of the school board.
“I’m pleased to have someone with that kind of interest join us,” said Cressman.
After Chatham and the other members were sworn in, they had to cast their first votes of their new terms. The school board took on the task of electing both the board president and vice president. There were no changes to the positions, as both Lynn Cressman and Jack Roberts were re-elected as president and vice president respectively.
Cressman and Roberts were both voted to their leadership positions with unanimous support. Cressman was nominated by board member Jean Spence. Spence said during board comments that Cressman through her term as president has “brought continuity to the board.”
After the meeting, Spence told The Herald that when it comes to projects and other board responsibilities, Cressman has done a great job so far, and that she wants to keep the positive momentum going.
Speaking during board comments, Cressman thanked those who voted for her and said that she was “proud to be a part of this team.”
In other business, the school board voted to set meeting times for the coming year. The board voted to keep the times and dates the same as the previous year.
Board Committee meetings will take place on the second Monday of each month, and Regular Board meetings will take place the third Monday. The regular board meetings in January and February will take place on the third Tuesday of the month due to holidays.
The board did vote to hold the meetings in the high school board room. The previous year’s meetings had taken place in the high school cafeteria.
The next meeting of the school board will take place in the new year. The next meeting of the board will be their committee meeting. That meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the THS Cafeteria.
