City council discussed the Taco Bell land development plan, as well as addressed concerns about local emergency medical services during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Fratus received the recommendation for the Taco Bell development plans from the Titusville Planning Commission. They conducted a review of the application during the Oct. 20 meeting and voted to recommend to council that they approve the plans, contingent with three stipulations.
Fratus listed the stipulations as follows: the completion of the PennDot permitting process (which has been done), the addition of bike racks to the plan to the exterior of the building (which has been approved), and the addition of full lighting shielding needed to protect the adjacent western and eastern lots (which has also been done).
Representatives from Charter Foods were also present on behalf of Taco Bell.
Regarding the vote on whether to approve the plan, city solicitor Wachter said, “The subdivision land development ordinance that Titusville has in place permits you to approve a preliminary plan without an advertised public plan.” He stated that if approved with the conditions, it would be sent back to Skip Welling, code enforcement/building inspector.
Welling would then review the plan and send it to the developers, who would revise it and send it back to Welling. After checking that it’s complete, it would be submitted to the planning commission, who would have 30 days to review the final plan and submit their recommendations back to council.
Wachter added, “For some reason, your ordinance requires an advertised public hearing prior to approval of the particular document, which is over and above the minimum requirements of the planning code.”
He explained that because of the ordinance, plans could not move forward at the following meeting in two weeks, not until the final plans from the planning commission are received and a public hearing is advertised three or four days in advance. Wachter said that the municipality’s planning code does not allow them to move as quickly as they’d like, to the disappointment of the council. “We are moving as quickly as the speed of government will allow us to move,” concluded Wachter.
Charter Foods noted that they are planning to demolish the current building around Nov. 21, as long as everything continues as planned with the demolition permit.
After Crouch asked the Charter Foods representatives if they had any issues with recommended stipulations, to which they replied no, the council then unanimously voted to approve the preliminary plan with the submitted conditions.
Moving onto the next item on the agenda, Fratus began by saying, “We’re at a point with emergency medical service, not just here in Titusville but everywhere, a risk that some folks are waiting for anywhere up to an hour for an ambulance to show up.”
“This has become an increasing issue and challenge, not only does the city face but EmergyCare faces as well. The numbers have increased to where our fire department is on scene, who work twenty-four-seven, are there for anywhere from five minutes to an hour to wait for an ambulance to come.”
The mayor noted that emergency medical services are a necessity. “I see it as one of the basic needs for the safety of the people of this community,” said Crouch, with Councilman McCrillis agreeing.
Dave Basnack, EmergyCare president and executive director, was present to discuss the matter further. Basnack has been with EmergyCare for 21 years. “As Neil [Fratus] said, this is not just a Titusville problem, not just a Crawford County problem,” Basnack began, “but this is certainly a nationwide problem that we’re facing right now.”
He explained that EMS has relied on funding of what they call “pay for service,” meaning that insurance reimbursement from the service provided has historically covered the “cost of readiness” and the “service provided.”
“Cost of readiness” means the expense of having a unit available, sitting and waiting for an emergency to occur. “Service provided” means the total expense for providing emergency medical care to a patient. But Basnack said that the funding model is no longer sustainable for the provision of ambulance services.
“The situation of EMS has been compiling in time,” said Basnack. “As long as I’ve been in it, this discussion has been going on. A lot of people want to blame COVID. I’ll be very frank with you, this has been coming down the path for a very long time. COVID just put it into overdrive.” He said that with the inflationary pressures, they’re not seeing their reimbursement increase with the inflation. “A gallon of diesel fuel has almost doubled in price in the last year and a half. Ambulances, the cost has gone up by 30 percent. The cost of stretchers, what was $13,000 is now $27,000.”
Basnack emphasized that what’s greatly affecting them now is that EmergyCare has not covered expenses in Titusville “for a great many of years. In fact, we were losing over half a million dollars, meaning we were not covering over half a million dollars of our expenses providing services in Titusville.”
He added that people will ask him why they still continue to provide service, with his response being that it’s not in their mission to just go and leave a community. And he said that because of the size of their organization, other divisions have been able to help cover costs. But because of inflation, cost of labor, and the increases they’ve had to make, nowhere is covering expenses any longer.
Up until now, they’ve been able to cover expenses through insurance reimbursement, Basnack continued. But now they aren’t keeping up with the cost of the services provided, with cost of readiness not being covered in a very long time. And when patients are charged directly when insurance won’t cover trips, he said it’s “very difficult to recoup anything from the private pay aspect of it.”
This financial issue falls on the municipality though, explained Basnack, saying that the lowest form of government is responsible, affecting the city and surrounding townships and municipalities. He said the cost for Titusville, with one 24/7 ambulance and one ambulance that runs 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, is $1.16 million for the year.
One suggestion to help pay for the rise in cost would be to raise property taxes by a half mill, which Fratus said would be only around $17,000 in total. Another idea suggested was for the state to fund EMS and fire departments, as they do with 9-1-1 centers, by adding a charge to cell phone bills.
The council spoke about considerations of the city getting into the ambulance service through the fire department. But Basnak noted that they’d come across the same challenges in funding because of the high costs, as well as the requirement to respond to all calls within their licensure, even if it’s out of the immediate area.
Representative R. Lee James of District 64 was present at the meeting to speak on the EMS issue. James’ district currently doesn’t include Titusville, but if he’s reelected, the boundaries will change.
He said that he has been listening to some of the problems that police departments, fire departments, and EMS are having financially, though recognition of EMS issues haven’t been looked at seriously until the beginning of 2022. James reiterated what others had said throughout the meeting, that it’s not just in northwestern Pennsylvania, but all over the commonwealth and country.
James also gave updates on budgeting. The last budget they finished in June, of $44 billion, increased reimbursement rates for ALS (advanced life support) and BLS (basic life support), with ALS going up to $400 per trip and BLS going up to $300 per trip. This will go into effect beginning in 2023.
The agencies also increased from $2 to $4 for loaded miles of more than 20 miles, which also goes into effect January 2023.
Act 10 of 2022, a senate bill, will allocate a one-time $25 million federal rescue plan for disaster relief that will go toward EMS.
And Act 74 of 2022, will bring in $5.5 million, not from new taxes but from the 12-percent tax on fireworks.
Mayor Crouch asked if James knew how that money might come back to the local municipality on the emergency services issue. James said that it would be important to be on top of the application process for the funding, which could be spread over 2,600 municipalities. He said some of the anticipated amounts could be $37,000 per municipality depending on the need.
Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey was also in attendance, adding to the EMS discussion, “I feel like a hybrid approach, some sort of cooperative approach, with EmergyCare would probably be the best step,” he said, going on to explain that the fire department having their own ambulance would be the direction he would like to go.
He read an excerpt from the fire chief in Warren, saying, “I believe the best way to ensure the best care for our citizens is taking the bull by the horns and providing the services for ourselves. When you run the show, you control the show.”
Lamey agreed with the sentiment, adding, “One of the big issues we have is not being able to get a patient bypassed from Titusville Hospital to an awaiting helicopter. We’ve had that happen a number of times. This is a traumatic event, motor accident, and we do not have the capacity to take the person to a helicopter. Having an ambulance that we control, that we’re able to put in service at that time, to a waiting helicopter meets the highest threshold in my opinion as far as emergency care.”
Lamey said that this would work in conjunction with the current service by EmergyCare. The fire department’s own ambulance would alleviate the need to call Townville, Centerville, or other townships to get their ambulances, which takes away service from their own communities.
“We’re basically adding a component to the mix. It isn’t changing how EmergyCare is operating currently. It can continue to operate the way they are now. I think it will develop into less wait times.”
