Who needs a groundhog when you have a Golden Retriever.
Titusville is not far from Punxsutawney, where today a 20-pound woodchuck named Phil will predict whether the country will see six more weeks of winter, or if Spring will have an early start in 2022.
The Titusville Herald’s own Albert the Golden, who would love to see more snow to play in this year, saw his shadow, forecasting a cold February for the region. With a winter storm on the way to batter the region, Albert’s prognostication seems to be holding up.
Albert’s furry friend to the south has a longer history of guessing the weather than the Golden Retriever. Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the end of winter since 1887.
Over the years Phil has seen his shadow 105 times — meaning more winter — and has predicted an early spring just 20 times.
Over the past 10 years, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Phil has been right about 40% of the time. According to PennLive, historically Phil has been a good guesser, choosing the correct end of winter 65% of the time. The longest stretch of correct predictions was a 12-year period from 1958-1969.
Whether Phil is correct or not is also something that is up to discretion. There can be warm Februaries and cold Marches, which can lead to differing opinions on whether Phil chose correctly or not.
According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, and the Inner Circle, Phil is always right, it is the president who misinterprets Phil’s selection. The Herald staff does not offer the same assurances, and cannot be held responsible for Albert’s prognostication.
With the winter weather that the area has seen, and the weather that is to come, it was hard for Albert to not see his shadow, and predict more winter. Over the past month, the Titusville area has been hammered with winter weather.
According to Karen Clark, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Titusville saw a slow start to winter, which picked up quickly.
“Overall this year saw a slow start to winter,” said Clark. “January saw the snow start to really fall with one big winter storm, and other smaller events that helped catch up.”
She said that with the winter weather the area is supposed to see this week, January might end with above average snowfall.
Speaking about the next couple weeks, when the prognostications will still be top of mind, Clark said that Albert might have had the correct guess. “This might be a cold next week or two,” she said.
She also said it will be a while before things warm up. According to long term outlooks at various national climate centers, there is a slightly above average chance, 40-50%, that there are above average temperatures in store for the county in March and April.
All the talk of weather comes as the region is expected to see a mix of snow, sleet, rain and mixes of winter precipitation this week.
According to Clark, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that starts 7 p.m. today and runs until 7 a.m. Friday morning. She said that her office is still updating numbers concerned with the exact totals, but that the Titusville area can expect six to eight inches of snow to fall on Thursday. Motorists should be aware that there is a brief window for ice to form late Wednesday night, after midnight.
Area residents will hope that Phil disagrees with Albert, and predicts a short winter. With all the snow and winter weather the region has received over the past month, the shovels are worn in, salt supplies running low and backs hurting.
Albert however, would like to see as much snow as possible, as he has been known to frolic in the winter weather, putting his double coat to good use.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
