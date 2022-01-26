Hunter Hawk Holcomb, a 2021 graduate of Titusville Area High School and son of Robert and Michelle Holcomb of Titusville, was awarded the annual Titusville Area Garden Club’s scholarship.
This award goes to a student interested in a career related to one of the many aspects of gardening, who is in good academic standing, and is a senior in an area high school including Maplewood, West Forest and Titusville.
In addition to the local club’s award, Holcomb received a scholarship presented by District 8 of the Garden Club Federation of Pa. (GCFP). District 8 encompasses the northwest area of Pennsylvania and the Titusville club is one of 13 local federated garden clubs in the district.
To recognize Holcomb for his accomplishments, the local Garden Club was privileged to have the past president of the state Garden Club Federation of Pa., Joyce Milberg, who presented the scholarship award to him.
Holcomb is currently a student at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, where he is majoring in Environmental Studies and Sustainability. This topic about the environment stresses the ecological balance of using natural resources without depleting them.
Chatham University incorporates study in biology, chemistry, geology and math to fulfill requirements for this major. During his high school years, Holcomb was involved in various activities while a student at Maplewood High School including a Riparian Zone project for land reclamation of the French Creek Watershed and Science Olympiad Team competitions, in which he’s been part of an award-winning group and as an individual award winner. Holcomb, who attained the rank of Eagle Scout, taught Cub Scouts about environmental issues and for his own service projects he chose ones centered on the outdoor environment. For example, he worked on restoring hiking trails, cleaning road litter, installing bat boxes and implementing other animal habitation areas.
During his senior year at Titusville High School, Holcomb was active as a swimmer who competed on both the THS varsity swim team as well as on the YMCA swim team. As such, he qualified and competed in the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the YMCA 2021 State Championship. In addition, he was employed as a YMCA lifeguard, swim instructor, assistant coach of the summer swim team and a volunteer at an area summer camp where he was in charge of swimming and boating activities.
Titusville Area Garden Club is a local branch of Garden Club Federation of Pa., and National Garden Clubs, Inc. These groups of people are visible in their communities as they contribute to city beautification, educate students about gardening, maintain public gardens and planters, participate and assist in community projects, as well as award scholarships. With over 170,000 members, it is the largest service organization in the world.
