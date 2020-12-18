MEADVILLE — The Joint Operating Committee for the Crawford County Career and Technical Center elected its leadership for the 2021 year during its reorganization meeting Wednesday night.
Committee members re-elected Jon Ellis as chairperson and elected Kevin Merritt as the vice chairperson of the committee for the upcoming year.
Following the reorganization meeting, the committee also heard the results of an audit performed for the year ending June 30 during its regular meeting for the month. The auditor’s report, presented by Joy Strain, showed that the center brought in $6,663,783 in revenue while spending about $6,686,327 in expenditures during that time frame.
Originally, the budgeted expenditures for that period were marked at $7,288,842, so the center’s deficit of $22,544 was far less than expected, Strain said.
The contributions to the center from its member school districts were listed as $1,596,749 for PENNCREST School District, $1,527,560 for Crawford Central School District and $1,115,464 for Conneaut Area School District.
Crawford Central and Conneaut Area’s contributions had increased slightly over their amounts in 2019, while PENNCREST’s contributions decreased slightly.
The next meeting of the committee will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.