WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP—There may not be big concerts in the grandstands, or cream based pies sold at the Fallowfield stand, but for exhibitors and the Crawford County Fair community, their favorite time of year is back.
The Crawford County Fairgrounds have full barns and a full midway, and those who have been going to enjoy the festivities and food are thrilled the fair is back, even if it may be different from years past.
For the exhibitors, judges and agricultural community of Crawford County, not much has changed with this year’s fair. Activities and contests are going on as usual.
On Monday, 4-H and FFA members were able to continue showing their animals. At 2 p.m., the FFA Beef Fitting/Showmanship and Type took place at the livestock complex. Unlike other hotly-contested categories, this contest featured two animals, both steers being shown by Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) rising junior Sarah Lasko.
Lasko, who has been showing animals at the fair since she was eight years old, is participating with the CASH FFA program, the only high school FFA program in the county.
FFA used to stand for Future Farmers of America, but is now just FFA to be more inclusive for those interested in agriculture who may not be a natural farmer.
Lasko was at the show with her father, and her teacher, Laura Palmer, who is CASH’s agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. Palmer has 10 students exhibiting this year, out of 175 students in her program. Palmer has been at CASH for five years, and has really seen her program expand.
For Lasko, what she has learned from Palmer, and all she has learned during FFA has set her up for a life of agriculture.
“You learn different and more advanced stuff in FFA,” she said. The program is no “walk in the park,” and requires year- long effort.
As last year’s fair was canceled, there was no pay-off, both literally and figuratively, for the students.
“Last year there was nothing to show for,” said Lasko, “This year we get awards and the chance to make good memories.”
At the end of the week, Lasko’s market steers will go to auction. Not only will the experience allow her to see the full process of what it takes to raise a steer, but also pay some bills.
Palmer said that when students have their animals auctioned, companies will pay well above market rate. Just as the fair does, the companies and other buyers reward the kids for their work.
“This year’s fair is how it is supposed to be,” said Palmer, “It’s more about the kids.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has touched many aspects of what makes the Crawford County Fair so special, but there is still much to do, and much to taste. Much like for the students and exhibitors, the fair is a payoff of effort for local nonprofits.
The Fallowfield United Methodist Church has been making pies for the fair as long as member Joyce Jacobs can remember. Even when a tornado destroyed their church in 1985, the members still cooked pies, at a different parish, to serve to fairgoers.
Like the fair, the Fallowfield church has had to “scale back” this year. Unsure of how many people might be coming through to their stand, the group decided not to make any cream pies.
Even though their #1 selling coconut cream pie may not be on the menu, the church is still selling pies like crazy. In one week they sell between 1,800 and 2,000 pies.
No matter who you talk to on the midway, the Fallowfield pies always come up in conversation. For the ladies behind the stand, that reputation follows them even after they have left the fairgrounds.
“When someone finds out you are from Fallowfield and the church,” said Jacobs, “They say ‘oh you are the ones who make those pies.’” Jacobs said that some just come to the fair, pick up some pies and drive home.
The work starts in May, and requires lots of hours to get the pies made. The group picks their own blueberries and cooks all the pies in the church’s two 30-pie ovens.
Even as it is a fundraiser, there is never a shortage of volunteers willing to do the work.
“It is just great fun, our members look forward to the fair all year round,” said Jacobs.
Other favorites at the fair are the 4-H Dairy Stand, where Titusville Dairy stock is used to create the frozen treats.
Titusville’s Mayor Jon Crouch said his favorite fair food are the elephant ears and gyros — “all healthy food,” he said.
For something a little more filling, but still fair famous, you have to go to the East Mead Volunteer Fire and Rescue booth.
According to Clifford Hamilton, volunteer for the department and head chef for the past decade, it’s all in the sausage. The group orders the signature spicy sausage from Chicago and only sells it at the fair.
For Hamilton, he missed all the smiling faces and full stomachs that come with the fair. Last year the department sold their fair food outside the station to help raise money.
“But there is nothing like the fair,” he said.
While different folks may have different fair favorites, everyone can agree that it is good to have the chance to argue.
“After a year of COVID it is great to see County fairs open up again,” said State Representative Kathy Rapp (R-65).
Rapp was handing out chocolate milk to passersby on Monday, near the Titusville booth. Rapp has been happy to attend county fairs and community festivals, something that makes the summer so special.
For Rapp, the fair is all about supporting “non-profits and 4-H” and she is glad to do that again in Crawford County. “I’m thrilled to be back,” she said.
Fair food and exhibiting continues throughout the week. Today’s festivities are headlined by the Veterans’ Recognition and Chuck Burns Memorial Six-Horse Hitch Classic at the Grandstand. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
