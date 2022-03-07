It was business as usual this past Tuesday as the Titusville Rotary Club held their regularly scheduled meeting. Those attending, however, were able to enjoy the meeting while eating cake, as the Rotary took time to celebrate their 100th birthday. The rotarians celebrated the occasion in their typical fashion, with food, fellowship and a “program.”
The founding of Titusville’s Rotary was not the only birthday celebrated on Tuesday. While the local chapter celebrated 100 years, Rotary International celebrated its 117th birthday.
“We really have survived for 117 years,” said Titusville Rotary President Chris Fiely.
Fiely spoke with The Herald after Tuesday’s meeting, and told the story of the Rotary, and how it came to Titusville.
A mere 117-years-ago, Paul Harris, an attorney from Chicago, wanted to get together with some of the other businessmen in the area. He went around to different businesses and organizations in his community, and invited them to have a meal with him.
During that meal, the collection of men talked about everything from business, to their community and how to better society. The legend goes that after the meeting was over, one of the other men said “lets meet at my place next time,” and the group did just that. As the group grew, they would rotate their meetings to different businesses around the city.
Over the next decade, business and community leaders across the country followed suit creating their own clubs all around the country, and the world.
In 1921, 16 years after the original club in Chicago was founded, the Meadville Rotary Club was chartered. Members of the Meadville club, before a meeting thought they should have some of their Titusville friends over, and invited S.S. Bryan and Luke Carter to join them. The two men must have liked what they saw, as on Feb. 1, 1922, the Titusville Rotary Club was chartered.
“For 100 years, our club has maintained weekly meetings with excellent programs, great fundraisers with lots of local support, and quality community and international services projects,” said Fiely.
For the past 100 years, after their meetings, the Rotary Club sits down together and has a meal. While fellowship and eating together is a part of what the club does, Fiely explained that it is “more than just a meal.”
The Rotarians are business and community leaders. To keep the Rotarians up to date with all that happens in town, they hold a program every week. The program sees someone in the community come in front of the Rotarians, and give a presentation of who they are and what they are up to. At Tuesday’s meeting, the club heard from Adam Diem, who is organizing a bike race in town.
Diem, who is from the area, moved to Germany with his wife years ago. While abroad he started a career as an endurance coach, training more than 70 athletes in 18 countries.
In Germany, he was also exposed to gravel racing. Diem thought to himself while participating in a gravel race in Kansas, “why not do this where I grew up.”
He has since organized the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, a dirt road bike race which he hopes will draw bikers from across the country to Titusville. The race is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2022. After the presentation, Fiely said that the club “looks forward to helping in some way.”
Throughout the years the Titusville Rotary Club has worked with students, other organizations and the community to tackle tough issues and help not only the Titusville community, but those in need all over the world, making sure that the Four Way Test is always top of mind.
Whenever a Rotarian is based with making a decision, or choosing a project, they go through the club’s Four Way Test. The test asks members, “Is it a truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Over the years, one of the Rotary’s main missions has been eradicating polio. More recently, they also work with Take Pride in Titusville to foster community pride, and help with education, clean water and improve health for both adults and children.
“Through our partnership with our THS Interact Club and Take Pride in Titusville, as well as many other community entities and members, we look to grow our Oil Creek Classic and its Community Day as well as other fundraising efforts for a better Titusville, the Oil Valley, and Rotary International’s international efforts,” said Fiely.
Other projects that the Rotary Club has been proud of over the years include their hygiene drives, giving out scholarships in the community, helpong to fund water and sanitation projects with other local clubs, holding mission trips and participating in international projects like the Crutches 4 Africa program.
Fiely, who is in his 25th year with the Titusville Rotary Club, said that over the time he has been involved the club has adapted, but has also tried to stay true to itself and its history.
The club still has its meetings with a meal every Tuesday. As times change, Titusville’s Rotary has had to make some changes. “Technology has been something that has helped out a lot, we have used to become more resourceful, but prices have all gone up, and we have had to make sure we are sustainable, while being conscience of our impact,” said Fiely.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, the club is currently “gearing up” for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Oil Creek Classic fishing tournament. Other events coming up for the Rotary include the free Drive-Through Community Easter Luncheon, which will take place on April 10.
For more information on the Titusville Rotary Club and their upcoming events, the Rotary has a website, Titusvilleparotary.org, a Facebook page, Titusville Rotary Club, and an Instagram account, titusvilleparotary.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
