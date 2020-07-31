The Titusville Council on the Arts announced the revised lineup of performers for its August Concerts in the Park.
Each Monday features live music performed in Scheide Park. The events are free and open to the public.
On Monday, Aug. 3, “Northern Accents” will perform. The group is known as a Tom Petty tribute band.
“Concertante,” a seven-piece ensemble, is scheduled to perform on Aug. 10.
In a makeup from a weather-related cancellation on July 27, “Necessary Experience” is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 17. The band plays a variety of rock tunes.
